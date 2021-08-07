Mehendiram launches Pure Vegetarian Restaurant in Paschim Vihar

Indian cooking is known for its blowouts and its distinct flavours. Each celebration has its unique customs over the nation. Indian food is the most cherished and recognized cuisines all over the world. It is known for its cuisine and spices especially homemade food widely known as “Ghar ka Khana”. Having a diverse culture, the number of delicacy one can have is numerous. Mehendiram is a fine- dining based in Paschim Vihar which offers luscious North Indian vegetarian cuisine along with a special live bar where one can try our mocktails. We also offer Spices, Biscuits and Namkeens. Dishes here are prepared with organic spices, and the dishes like Special Dal, Kadhai Paneer, Tawa Chaap are a must try. Food at Mehendiram is an enthralling kaleidoscope of colours, and tantalizing flavours making it distinct from other void platters.

The assistance begins with variety of Chutneys and Mixed Greens followed with a chivalrous dish, Special Dal which takes us back to the realm of India. Post this is the accompaniment of four different types of vegetables which is a blend of Green vegetable, one Potato readiness, one with Heart Beans and one with Paneer. This is then trailed by the assistance of two Dals: one sweet and one zesty natively known as Kadhi, followed with Papad and little soft but stout Naan. Additionally, there is an assortment of either Thepla or Parathas served based on one’s requirement. At the end of the supper Mehendiram offers three distinct sweet dishes, starting from Halwas, Bengali Sweet to one being a Jalebi or Malpua with Rabdi. At the end of the day, Food is something every traveller whether a foreigner or a regional resident can’t exempt from craving. It is a delicacy we have got from our ancestors and Mehendiram strives to keep the flavours and varied colours alive