Melissa A. Callahan Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Tampa, FL : Melissa A. Callahan of Tampa, Florida has been honored as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of real estate.

About Melissa A. Callahan

Melissa Callahan is the Guest Services Lead at ReloQuest, a global cloud-based sourcing platform to search, compare, and book temporary accommodations and hotels, based in Weston, Florida. With over 25 years experience, she is responsible for providing effective support for all clients and guests by using knowledge of ReloQuest technology, her experience, and services to ensure a positive guest experience. She and her team interact with clients, guests, and suppliers to provide information and response to questions before, during, and after their stay in their furnished apartment or hotel. Ms. Callahan’s role is involved in coordinating resolutions to service failures and concerns, by phone, within ReloQuest and email. Ms. Callahan and her team resolve issues and provide a positive experience to the guest, client and supplier.

Born January 18, 1977 in Passaic, New Jersey, Melissa attended William Paterson University. Previously, Ms. Callahan was the director of operations with Regency Corporate Living, a client services manager with Rental Relocation, the director of finance and property management with Alexander Anderson Real Estate Group, and a quality assurance coordinator with Weichert Corporate Housing.

Melissa Callahan is affiliated with the Society for Creative Anachronism. In her spare time, she enjoys archery and exploring Florida’s beaches.

“Be a yardstick of quality. Some people aren’t used to an environment where excellence is expected.” – Steve jobs

For further information, please contact www.reloquest.com.