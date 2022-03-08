Melorra celebrates women #groovineveryday in its new campaign

New Delhi, March 08, 2022: Melorra (www.melorra.com), one of India’s fastest-growing D2C brands designing BIS hallmarked, and trendy fine jewellery for everyday wear, is celebrating women across the board who are #groovineveryday in whatever they choose to do! The brand is recognizing the passion, aspirations, paths, and journeys of women both with and at Melorra.

Women don multiple roles in their daily lives. From designers and engineers to accountants or homemakers, hustling is a passé – they are #groovineveryday. Melorra’s campaign lauds this independent spirit through the campaign that has both online and offline elements. The brand has also launched its Enchantress collection and roped in hundreds of Instagram influencers such as Sonal Agrawal, Nilu Yuleena and more with a cumulative reach of 50 million.

Inspired by the daring look and feel of the dominatrix woman, the Enchantress collection is a range of gold and diamond jewellery with edgy motifs that capture the dauntless vibe and the fearless party look of the season. The influencers will post their dominatrix selfies and pass the challenge on to other women as well.

Speaking about this, Saroja Yeramilli, Founder and CEO, Melorra, said, “Women are not hustlers anymore! They are #groovineveryday and do so beautifully in everything that they take up in their life. It is only fair that their jewellery does justice to their personality. Melorra’s BIS-Hallmarked lightweight, trendy, fine gold jewellery is the perfect companion for women and complements every aspect of their life. This Women’s Day, we celebrate the Melorra women with our campaign and the Enchantress collection.”

Melorra women are dominas in everything they do and the jewellery they wear must complement this uniqueness every bit. The brand’s #melorragroovers – will also be sharing their inspiring stories and styling tips through a series of videos. In-store promotions will also be carried out across the country ahead of Women’s Day.

Melorra has disrupted the age-old industry by making lightweight fine jewellery relevant for the younger generation. The designs are light, comfortable, trendy, and affordable for everyday wear. The brand has brought in the fast fashion model into fine jewellery, making them the ‘Zara of the Jewellery’ world. Melorra launches a new collection every week with 75 designs, all of which are inspired by global fashion trends.

Melorra currently has a physical presence in Bengaluru, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Bhopal, and Noida with the total number of stores standing at 11. The brand will also be expanding its retail footprints throughout India in the next few years. So far, Melorra has delivered to over 3000 cities/towns/villages in the country and made its mark everywhere – from villages with a population of less than 10,000 to cities with a population above 1 million. It has also recently expanded delivery capabilities to the US, UK, Singapore, and UAE. Melorra is aiming for $1 billion in revenue by FY 2026