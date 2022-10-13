Melorra Lights Up Every Town of India With 18000+ Trendy 22kt Gold Designs: Launches Four Festive Collections, Delivers Across India

Mumbai: 13th October 2022: Melorra, one of India’s fastest growing D2C brands that specializes in trendy, light-weight, BIS hallmarked gold jewellery at affordable rates has achieved the lofty goal of delivering in 26,000+ pin codes across India, UAE, USA, and the UK and Europe and is still expanding. True to its mission, marking the joyous occasion of the auspicious festive season, the brand will be launching every Friday – a new collection with a total of 75+ designs in gold and diamond. It also released its new festive ad-campaign #HarGharMelorrarecently with the promise to adorn every Indian woman giving them the option to pick and choose from its huge range and designs for every single day of the festivities ahead. The Western part of the country already contributes a substantial 15% to Melorra’s total orders and they plan to expand exponentially in the region.

In its new festive collection, Melorra will be launching 4 new collections to perfectly capture the zest and fervour of the festive season. The brand has 23 experience centers and is looking at marking up to 350 experience centers pan India by the FY ’26. With its seamless choosing and buying experience including the touch, feel, and trial of jewellery, Melorrais fast emerging as one of the most preferred brands for everyday gold wear.

SarojaYeramilli, the Founder and CEO of Melorra, said, “After 2 years of Covid spell, this year people are going to be celebrating in a big way, with friends and family. Melorra is all geared up with its 4 different collections to be the part of these celebrations. We have seen a growing demand for lightweight gold jewellery that women can wear every day with their daily wear wardrobe. Our campaign, #HarGharMelorra, is yet another step in this direction, to reach out to the remotest of markets and also increase accessibility to our entire gamut of products to a larger cross-section of customers. Our designs are inspired by global fashion trends and are just the perfect choice for every occasion, be it festive or simple everyday wear. We launch a new collection every Friday and have on offer over 18000designs in gold and diamond. Our aim is to amalgamate the passion that Indians have for gold, with the change in perspectives and palates which comes out beautifully in our designs.”

The brand, known for its innovative approach and modern designs, is the perfect option for those looking for jewellery complementing every occasion. With 75 designs being launched every week, Melorraallows every Indian easy access to its wide range of designs living up to its overarching goal of providing access even in the remotest of markets, ensuring that those in hinterlands alsohave the choice to get trendy, affordable jewellery delivered right at their doorsteps.

Melorra has been a disruptor in the fine, trendy, and lightweight gold jewellery segment ever since it started operations in 2016. The company has witnessed accelerated growth over the past year and expects the trend to continue during the festive season. The COVID-19 pandemic has shifted consumer preferences towards buying lightweight and affordable fine jewellery with a focus on quality& design. Melorraoffers all of this and more. It has made its mark from village with a population of less than 10,000 to cities with populations above 1 million. Melorra currently records a revenue of 350 crores and aims to become a $1 billion company 5 years from now.