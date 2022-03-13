Meme Book is a new way of studying

Pic: Pratik Garg, Meet Shah, Teerth Pandey

What is a Meme Book?

Meme Book is conceptualized as a new way of studying through the elements of Pop culture. Pop culture is heavily consumed by the Gen Z crowd, and to make some productive use of that consumption, Meme Book was launched.

How did it all start?

Being first-year college students and having all the time in the world during the 2nd lockdown, these young creators consumed lots of pop culture content. At times, they would excitingly tutor 12th-grade students by using clipart, illustrations, and drawings to earn some extra pocket money.

Mixing knowledge of both worlds, they thought about why they should only restrict themselves to notes, and eventually, with a lot of hindrances here and there, came up with their book that was called “ The Meme Book.”

Meme Book: THE START

The first meme book was merely an experiment for these young kids, but this experiment took an exciting turn when around 400 copies of their book were loved by students of 12th grade in the first semester. This opened their minds that meme books can really do wonders as this is the first of its kind, and students are looking for something in the market to help them develop an interest in their subjects.

As soon as the first term ended, they asked for feedback on the book. With all the feedback they gathered over two months, they made numerous changes, added more details, tried with another subject, and came up again with Meme Book 2.0.

Founders: Pratik Garg, Meet Shah & Teerth Pandey

Who are these kids? Where are they from? What are their plans?

These kids are from different places across India. Pratik, Meet, and Teerth are from Guwahati, Indore, and Delhi. They are marketing students and want to do something in the same field together. Their areas of interest lie in startups, marketing, sales, content creation, and social work.