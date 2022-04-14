Memechat Elevates Agnik Ghosh & Ujjawal Panchal As The Two New Co-Founders

Mumbai, 14th April 2022: MemeChat (MC), a next-generation homegrown social media networking app, has enhanced its leadership team by elevating its existing Chief Operating Officer (COO) – Mr. Agnik Ghosh, and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) – Mr. Ujjawal Panchal as the Co-Founders of the fast-growing meme platform. The two new founders will be working alongside the existing two Co-Founders – Taaran Chanana and Kyle Fernandes, who are the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of MemeChat, respectively.

Incepted in 2019, MemeChat gathered 300k users in its first year. Its current user base has now reached the 6.5 million mark. Both Agnik Ghosh and Ujjawal have contributed significantly to the growth of the company.

As the COO of the company, Agnik spearheaded campaigns for companies like Amazon Prime, Sharechat, Meesho, Slice, MX Player, Paytm, EaseMyTrip, PVR and Loco. His contribution towards building a dynamic company has impacted multi folds with regards to revenue. The app has recorded earnings beyond a million dollars. He will now drive the next phase of growth in the marketing and promotional endeavours.

Commenting on this announcement, Agnik Ghosh, COO & Co-Founder, MemeChat said, “Throughout this journey of learning consumer behaviour, executing relatable campaigns, and building a million-dollar company as a team, the vision is to grow with our meme community. My larger vision is to engage with a global audience and watch the app grow multifolds.”

Ujjawal Panchal, a researcher with aspirations of creating quality solutions to impact societal problems has been a custodian to all technological disruptions in the company. One of the recent milestones was the introduction of ‘The Meme Club- India’s 1st exclusive NFT Marketplace for Memes. The platform allows creators to convert their memes into NFTs without any hassles. He is also responsible for the development of AMY on the app – the first-ever Artificial Intelligence meme generator. He has been responsible for building a strong project team. Ujjawal in the capacity of his new role recently introduced a revolutionary feature – MemeFace AI for all app users.