Memorable Weddings With Pride

Pride Group Of Hotels has witnessed a significant movement in bookings across all its properties for the wedding season. All the hotels nationally have seen a surge in bookings for the upcoming season with banquets already booked on many auspicious dates. With specially curated packages, themed settings, and personalized cuisines, Pride Group Of Hotels reinforces itself as the one-stop destination for the big fat Indian wedding.

“We have witnessed an uptick in demand for weddings with a significant increase in the number of room bookings and banquet sales. The increase in demand is primarily witnessed in the markets of New Delhi, Bhopal, Jaipur, Goa, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Chennai, Somnath, and Nagpur. Pride Group Of Hotels resonates with true Indian Hospitality and has attained high acclaim in the catering and hospitality sector. Guests can expect impeccable service in stunning settings, where the fine craftsmanship and bespoke attention to detail is paid to every moment”says SP Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, Pride Hotels Ltd.

Further, “We’re fortunate to cater to 3rd generations of same families. At the same time, Gen Z and communities who don’t mind confirming venue dates on weekends and only for convenience. These set of people are our honored human asset who help us ensure innovation in service and keep our banquets busy round the year”says Atul Upadhyay, Senior Vice President, Pride Hotels Ltd. Depending on the wedding scale, the Pride Hotels team designs the itinerary, starting from welcoming guests to catering services, and world-class entertainment to the themed décor. The highly experienced chef’s design bespoke culinary offerings that make the wedding even more special. Guests can choose from handpicked multi-cuisine delicacies that pledge to give your taste palette an unforgettable experience. There is a dedicated team of experts, to ensure that every detail is impeccably envisioned, created, and executed.

Pride Hotels has a presence in around 45 great locations with 4,850 rooms, 98 restaurants, 125 banquets, lawns and conference halls. Currently, Pride Hotels Ltd operates and manages a chain of hotels under the brand name “Pride Plaza Hotel” an Indian Luxury Collection, “Pride Hotel” which are conveniently centrally located business hotels, “Pride Resorts” at mesmerizing destinations, Mid-Market segment hotels for every business “Pride Biznotels” and a fresh concept of Premium luxury serviced apartment stays “Pride Suites”. Current locations are New Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Nagpur, Bangalore, Chennai, Goa, Jaipur, Indore, Udaipur, Bharatpur, Mussoorie, Puri, Gangtok, Anand, Alkapuri, and Manjusar (Vadodara), Sasan Gir, Somnath and Bhopal. Upcoming locations are Nainital, Jim Corbett, Jabalpur, Bhopal, Daman, Rishikesh, Aatapi, Surendranagar, Dwaraka, Bhavnagar, Bharuch, Agra, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Neemrana, Mysore, Gurugram, Rajkot, Aurangabad, Halol, Lucknow, Varanasi, Rudra Prayag, Kanpur, Noida among others