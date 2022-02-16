‘Men In Blazers’ Launch New Women’s Soccer and European Nights Podcast

Additionally Announce New Strategic Partnership with For Soccer Ventures, The Largest Independent Soccer Media and Experiences Company in Amer

New York and Los Angeles, February 16, 2022- – “Men In Blazers,” the popular soccer podcast and TV Show, today announced the launch of two new podcasts, “MiB The Women’s Game Podcast” and “MiB European Nights” – both new podcasts will be sponsored by Paramount+. The company additionally announced a partnership with For Soccer Ventures, who will represent MiB in commercial development and marketing opportunities and will also work together on content collaborations across their highly popular platforms: podcasting, digital video shorts, Twitch Watch Alongs, live events and newsletters.

“The UEFA Champions League is the most iconic and elite continental-wide soccer competition in the world” said Scott Debson, General Manager MiB, “And the explosive growth of the NWSL has been one of the greatest global football stories over the last decade… We are thrilled to launch these two new podcasts and cover these amazing competitions.”

The “Men in Blazers European Nights” podcast, will be hosted by Roger Bennett and feature Rory Smith, chief soccer correspondent of The New York Times, as a recurring guest, is designed to frame the narrative of the week’s biggest European games for the listener, framing the stakes, the background stories, and possibilities ahead of the games, with warm, intelligent, football-first storytelling designed to empower an American audience to deepen their knowledge and appreciation for the history and backstory of each team and game. This podcast will both set up the current stakes, but also delve into the historical and cultural significance behind each game.

Launching in Spring 2022, the Men in Blazers Women’s Soccer Podcast will build on longstanding relationships within the women’s professional game and will provide a positive, joyful, insightful, life-affirming analysis of the NWSL – analyzing the weekend’s past games and setting the stakes for the games to come. Men in Blazers have always showcased the individual stars of the Women’s game and in the past, have used their patented interview skills to showcase the singular, elite narratives of the game and have developed deep, meaningful relationships and credibility within the women’s game.

In addition to the new podcasts, MiB also announced a strategic partnership with For Soccer Ventures who will help expand MiB’s commercial footprint and reach within grassroots communities across the country through FSV’s experience and properties – Alianza de Futbol – the largest Hispanic soccer program (boys and girls) in America, The Black Star Initiative, Footycon and The Association.

“Men in Blazers have been integral at growing soccer in America through pop culture over the last decade and we are absolutely thrilled to be working with their world-class team,” said FSV CBO Marc Horine, “They are the perfect fit to our growing list of soccer properties across all demographics, and with the FIFA World Cup on the horizon, we look forward to opening up new audiences, brands and soccer communities.”