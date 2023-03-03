Men, Look your festive best to slay this Holi Season

The first joyous celebration of the year – Holi is around the corner.

Holi is one the most vibrant of festivals. With colour and music at its heart, it creates an atmosphere of festivity, but to complete the picture, you need the perfect attire.

To maximize enjoyment through the festival, you need to marry fashion with comfort while looking smart and dapper.

Here are some tips from Mr Kabir Karan, Director, KARAN & MOIN, with some tips to make the most of your Holi celebrations.

ETHNIC TOUCH WITH KURTA-PYJAMA

A comfortable all-time favourite. But can it also be the attire to make you stand out? Yes, it can!

Let’s see how you can style up depending on the occasion.

Holika Dahan Get Together

If you plan to sit close to the pyre or dance around it, all cotton is our recommendation.

Add a touch of style with a standard Kurta pyjama by throwing on a Sadri or a Vasket.

Finding the weather too warm to support a jacket style up the Kurta, choose from an achkan style, asymmetric high-low cuts, or a long Chikankari with a stole for a formal set-up requiring a style statement.

Holi Day

With the promise of rain and the temperatures likely to drop, and if kurta pyjama feels a bit of a misfit, let’s go contemporary.

Get out your old jeans and pair them with a short kurta with big or floral prints to set the mood or a nice white T-shirt to let the colours stand and do the talking, or if that is not quite your style, a nice stylish Chikankari Kurta can set off the look.

Jeans, not your style? Well, we have something for you as well.

Pick a traditional print like Bandhani Kurta or a printed kurta, and pair it with subtle hue bottoms. Club the Kurta with straight-cut pants, churidars, or loose-fit pyjama pants to keep the comfort and claim the style.