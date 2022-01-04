Mensa Brands acquires Indian-origin leather marquee brand, Estalon

National, January 4, 2022: Mensa Brands, India’s leading tech-led house of brands, announces partnership with Kolkata-based leather goods manufacturer and seller, Estalon. Estalon offers affordable, genuine handcrafted leather products, exhibiting beautiful traditional Indian craftsmanship. The acquisition marks Mensa Brands’ foray into the growing leather goods segment, which holds immense potential in both domestic and international markets.

Estalon has largely been a family-owned business with expertise in leather manufacturing, spanning three generations. It specializes in creating leather products such as, ladies’ handbags, shoulder bags, purses, men’s wallets, folios, gloves, and various other accessories. Currently, Estalon sells majorly in the US through Amazon. With the partnership with Mensa, Estalon is poised to grow at 5x of the market, with a focus on both increasing presence in existing markets and expansion to new markets. The brand will also launch new high-demand categories in leather. In addition, Mensa will harness the power of data-based insights, digital marketing, and its expertise in enhancing operational efficiencies to turbocharge growth.

Speaking on the association, Ananth Narayanan, Founder and CEO of Mensa Brands said, “We envision Estalon becoming a leading global leather accessories brand from India with its strong product line and quality leather workmanship. The Estalon team has decades of experience in leather manufacturing, and we believe that with Mensa’s complementary skills in technology, operations and brand building, it is poised to achieve a high growth rate of 5X of the market in the next 3-5 years.” Speaking on the association with Mensa Brands, Mohammed Mobashir, founder of Estalon, stated, “It feels great to be a part of the Mensa family. The Mensa team’s expertise and enthusiasm will help expand our brand’s footprint and achieve the growth goals we have set together. We are focused on better serving existing customers and reaching new customers, by introducing new products, launching on new channels, and fine-tuning the customer experience.”

Mensa partners with digital first brands operating in different categories, including fashion and apparel, home and garden, beauty and personal care, food, and others. The enterprise is fast and founder friendly and closes end-to-end acquisitions within 4-6 weeks. Mensa believes that e-commerce in India is at an inflection point of non-linear growth offering the best opportunity to build global brands from India. Mensa recently acquired High Star, a denim brand serving fashion forward and digital-first consumers.