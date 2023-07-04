Mensa Brands brings Home Décor Label Folkulture to India

4th July 2023: Mensa Brands, India’s largest D2C House of Brands, has announced the launch of Folkulture, a modern home decor label in the Indian market. Folkulture is poised to revolutionize the home decor market in India with its stunning line of products that blend innovative design with deep cultural heritage. After successfully scaling in the US over the past 5 years, the brand is looking forward to creating a mark in Indian market.

The brand offers diverse range of products across three main categories: Kitchen & Dining, Home Fragrances, and Lifestyle. From vibrant kitchenware that adds a pop of color to cooking spaces, to delightful fragrances that create a welcoming atmosphere, Folkulture has something for every corner of one’s home. The collection strikes a perfect balance between classic designs and modern trends, catering to diverse tastes and preferences.

Speaking about the launch, Ananth Narayanan, Founder & CEO of Mensa Brands said, “The Indian home décor market is growing rapidly, and we see immense potential in this sector for the coming decade. This is the right time to bring folk culture to India, where Indians are focusing on sustainable yet beautiful décor options for their homes. We have kicked off our journey in India through Folkulture’s direct-to-consumer website so that we can build a strong community and launch products based on our consumer’s preferences. Since the partnership, the brand has grown 150% and we believe that we can eventually build it into a Rs. 500Cr brand.”

Folkulture’s core proposition revolves around celebrating India’s rich cultural heritage through premium quality, sustainable, modern, and distinctive designs. The brand focuses on providing products that exhibit superb craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail. In the upcoming months, the brand will be introducing a range of new products, including 100% natural soy and palm-scented candles that come in luxurious packaging, everyday tote bags with intricate lace detailing and spacious holding capacity, and handcrafted beaded coasters as an addition to our existing category, as well as hand-rolled masala incense sticks and backflow incense cones. These new offerings from Folkulture will further enhance the diverse collection of home and lifestyle products, providing customers with even more choices to elevate their surroundings.

“Since our partnership with Mensa, we have significantly accelerated growth and built capabilities needed to create a global home décor brand. Leveraging Mensa’s tech, operations, and marketing teams, we have successfully launched new product categories in the US like Folkessence as well as collaborated to launch the brand in India via D2C,” said Chaiti Jain and Rinkesh Mehta, Co-Founder of Folkulture. “Our goal is to inspire and delight individuals who seek to make their home a true reflection of themselves. We are excited to bring Folkulture’s exceptional offerings to the Indian market and share our passion for modern home decor.”

Folkulture has established itself well in the US market. The company now provides an impressive variety of close to 1,000 products over more than 30 categories in 2023, having broadened its scope. Folkulture’s handcrafted items, with their beautiful fusion of minimalist and bohemian styles, bring a touch of elegance to any setting.

Link to website: https://folkulture.in/.