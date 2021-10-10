MensXP Unveils Second Edition Of India’s Largest Online Men’s Lifestyle Shopping Festival

New Delhi: With the festive season just around the corner, the country’s largest lifestyle platform, MensXP is all set to launch the second edition of its month-long festival shopping extravaganza, the MensXP Newhood Shopping Festival (MNSF) starting October 15th 2021. The festival is aimed at helping modern men celebrate the festive season with friends and family with the most desirable and unique products across fashion, lifestyle, grooming & wellness in the most seamless, curated and exciting online retail experience in India.

In this month-long festival, MensXP will showcase a comprehensive range of stylish festive curations with its blockbuster evergreen products ranging from premium skincare and grooming products, to fashion, lifestyle, wellness, and other premium yet affordable products for the modern men carefully curated for their daily needs.

Besides its own direct to consumer brands like MensXP Mud, Fraternity, Mojama & MensXP Basics, the shopping festival will host a wide range of top brands including Beardo, True Elements, Mr. Wonker, Wahl & Neemans among others. The sale would also feature multiple brands like Rusabl, Eco & Faye, Clan Earth, Palmera, Almitra Sustainables, and The Switch Fix for the first time ever! So whether you are planning to get yourself a little something or show your loved ones some affection from near or far, the MensXP Newhood Shopping Festival is the new age shopping destination for every Indian man.

Speaking at the launch of the second edition of Newhood Shopping Festival, Angad Bhatia, Founder & CEO – MensXP said, “After the runaway success of the earlier edition of the Newhood Shopping Festival, we are excited to bring the second edition of the much-awaited festival in its biggest avatar yet! Besides the wider assortment of premium yet affordable products, we are confident patrons would truly appreciate festive offers such as FREE shipping and additional discounts on prepaid orders!”

The MensXP Shop hosts over 600+ premium brands with over 35,000 carefully curated products from bespoke homegrown labels spanning Home Decor, Kitchenware, Wellness & WFH essentials and much more to help you master the new normal. Within a year of its launch, MensXP Shop has emerged as the go-to destination for Indian men to discover content and products that help them navigate their social lives.