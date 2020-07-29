Mental Health Awareness Forum to treat Mental Health as a precious Wealth

To create awareness on Mental Health among all sections of society, Mental Health Awareness Forum (MHAF) is all set to develop a Mental Health Manifesto for India. With professionals and experts from different segments onboard, the Forum is on its way to a time-bound, action-oriented project which will create an actionable impact on society.

A report by the World Health Organization (WHO) revealed that 7.5% of the Indian population suffers from some form of mental disorder. Mental Illnesses constitutes one-sixth of all health-related disorders. India is accounted for nearly 15% of the global mental, neurological, and substance abuse disorder. For a country of 1.3 billion people, we have less than 4000 experts available who can provide professional advice on how to tackle mental health disorders.

“Issue of Mental Health is of national importance; its mass redressal and awareness will build a strong foundation for India’s future. We have a piquant situation in India, every year, youngsters in the age group of 14-18 commit suicide due to mental stress and societal expectations and these figures have led us to form a Mental Health forum under the guidance of Dr Jitendra Nagpal, (Senior consultant, Mental Health, Moolchand Medicity.,” said Chavi Hemanth, Founder, EBS India Inc and Convener of the Forum, her visions towards this is,

AIM

To seek the attention of society to treat Mental health Disease like any other disease of the human body.

Develop a Mental Health Manifesto for India

Take this forum to a global platform.

Target

To create awareness among all the sections of the society and make Mental Health Alleviation a joint campaign which unites all the stakeholders.

We endeavour to make this project an actionable impact on society. Outline support & voluntary

responsibilities:

Media, Government, Educational System, Policy Think Tanks, Medical Fraternity.

We are thankful to Dr Jitendra Nagpal, (Senior consultant, Mental Health, Moolchand Medicity.)for mentoring and guiding the project.

In urban India, there is a certain degree of consciousness among people about the subject of mental health. However, awareness in rural India about mental health disorders is negligible.

According to experts, if India has to emerge as a five trillion-dollar economy which is self-reliant and strong, it has to invest in its young adults and children now. This can happen only when India focuses on bringing mental well-being as an integral part of a healthy human body.

“A holistic debate, discussion and brainstorming will pave the way forward for Mental Health Manifesto for India through which we will find implementable solutions & responsibility for each stakeholder of the society,” said Kulpreet Freddy Vesuna, MD, Impact Public Relations and Professional Advisor, MHAF.

“This Forum is not just restricted to India, the research, discussions, and debates will lead the forum towards a global platform with the support of our organisation,” Anuradha Singhai, Founder and President, Indo-European Chamber of commerce and industry (IECCI) added.

Representations on the issue will be shared with Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Ministry of Human Resource Development, Chief Ministers of States, Ministry of Human Resource Development (States), and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (States) among others.

While Chavi Hemanth (Founder EBS India Inc) will drive the mission as Convener, other professional experts who would guide the campaign include Dr Mridula Tandon Founder &President Sakshi NGO, Renuka Dhar, Head, Implementation, Millennium Education, and Ashwini Bhave, Founder, Human 2 Human Dr Muneer, M Founder, Medici MD, Kulpreet Freddy Vesuna, MD, Impact Public Relations, Anvita Sethi, Jhanvi(Psychologist), and Anuradha Singhai, President, IECCI among other young professionals.