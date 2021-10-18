Mentor & Mascot Indian Film Federation appointed Anurag Mehta as the Spokesperson of Haryana

New Delhi: The Mentor & Mascot Indian Film Federation has appointed Anurag Mehta, the Co-Founder of Option Designs, as the Spokesperson of Haryana on 7th October, 2021 to be the face of the federation carrying forward the legacy of promoting the Indian cinema, Indian heritage and Indian culture at an international level.

Leading Option Designs – a purpose driven agency, Mr. Mehta comes with 15+ years of experience during which he has worked for top notch brands like Denver, Singer India, Konica Minolta, Pour Home, Hand in Hand, Hindware, Radisson, Nova, Barista, Cavin Kare, Ecom Express, Fusionnet, Amway etc. Over his tenure in the industry, he has worked with more than 100 diverse brands.

He is an embodiment of powerhouse who through his strategy has taken the company to new horizons of success, where he persistently disrupts the advertisement industry with the help of the impact he has created by going beyond the regular path.

On the occasion, Anurag Mehta said, “I am greatly honoured to serve as the spokesperson of the Mentor & Mascot Indian Film Federation. As the representative of the federation, I am really enthralled to take its vision to new heights of success. Aligning with the objective of promoting and protecting the interests of Indian Film Industry at international level, I am driven by the force to elevate the experience of the Indian cinema.”

About Option Designs

Option Designs, a purpose driven agency specializing in creating brand communications was founded in 2010. It is constantly involved in building creative campaigns for all mediums of communication while perfectly complying with evolving brand solutions.

The agency has made a mark in the industry with its innovative marketing strategies and brand solutions that completely aligns with the brand purpose as the agency is dedicated towards creating an understanding of the brand requirements. Hence, by deciphering the purpose of the brand, Option Designs elevates its clients to a whole new level of recognition. It comes with a backup of highly experienced team who always strives to introduce solutions that completely aligns with the idea of the brand. Option designs is well-versed in building trust which consequently leads to brand building.

Keeping clients at the top in the priority list has fetched the company some of the big brands like Haldiram, Amway, Barista, Bodycare, JBL, Coolwinks, etc. Having expertise in diverse fields, the agency has worked for more than 150+ brands covering a dynamic range of industries leaving no domain untouched.

Owing to the persistent hard work and calibre OD Group has been providing their services via multiple subsidiaries including creative communication and digital services, where the agency has explored wide range of domains and have also made their presence felt in the space.