Meraki Hospitality presents an all-new Indian Casual Dining Restaurant, BHARAT BHAVAN located at Balewadi Tech Park, Next to Balewadi High Street, Pune

March 2022: After a successful stint with The Urban Foundry, Meraki Hospitality is back with another unique F&B venue. Bharat Bhavan is an exciting new venture with a menu reflecting the heritage of “Bharat”. Lip-smacking beverages, flavourful and authentic Indian food, exceptional hospitality, and a vibrant ambience are what Bharat Bhavan is offering for everyone walking through their doors.

Commenting on the occasion were partners and promoters Mr. Sangram Shirole and Mr. Hrishikesh Shinde from Meraki Hospitality “We are excited to begin this new journey. The concept of Bharat Bhavan comes from a genuine place in our hearts that wants to honour our heritage. We are attempting to revisit our roots with some old-school techniques, local sourcing from the farms of Bharat, and highlighting some underrepresented regional cuisine. We are moving forward with changing times but remain true to the traditions that have inspired this vision. We have opened our doors and welcome all patrons to experience a delectable food journey.”

Bharat Bhavan offers a wide range of Vegetarian and Non-vegetarian dishes from across the country like Shakarkand ki Bhel, Raja ki Shahi Kachori, Namkeen Rasmalai ki Chaat from their Chaat section, to delicious regional mains like Methi ke Gatte ki Subji, Makkhan Makkai Kofta, Dak Bungalow Chicken, Rajasthani Junglee Maas, and much more.

The Restaurant puts forth a beverage menu that focuses on ‘rasa’ or taste while staying true to the core concept of Bharat Bhavan inspired by the native ingredients, flavours and stories from different regions of India.

Lastly, no Indian Restaurant is complete without some decadent dessert options. Bharat Bhavan has a traditional dessert menu that includes Khubani ka Meetha, Kong Phirni, Zauk-E-Shahi, Shahi Tukda, and special homemade ice-creams such as Melon Seed Thandai, Alwar Milk Cake, Chandan Badam, and Shahi Gajrela to name a few.

Understanding the vibe and culture of Pune while maintaining the brand value, Bharat Bhavan is here to provide Pune with a wholesome Indian dining experience! They welcome everyone to come and experience the soul of Indian food.