Mercedes-Benz India commemorates 50 Years of AMG globally

New Delhi: The country’s largest luxury car maker, Mercedes-Benz India continued its product offensive by launching the agile, dynamic and a product without any predecessor in India, the all new Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé. With this launch, Mercedes-Benz India also commemorated the global success of its performance brand–AMG, which completes 50 successful years in 2017. This awe-inspiring SUV Coupé embodies superlative driving performance, agility and stays true to the legacy of the three powerful letters- AMG. The latest winning product from Mercedes-Benz’s global product was launched by Mr. Roland Folger, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes Benz India and Mr. Michael Jopp, Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India, in New Delhi today.

Roland Folger, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes Benz India said, “AMG, three letters that define, exemplify and evoke the racing DNA midst ardent driving performance aficionados around the world. Mercedes-Benz is celebrating 50 years of AMG globally, and AMG has sprinted from 0–50 years in a gasp of breath! In the course of this half century, Mercedes-AMG has further consolidated its position as an extremely successful sports car brand with its genes on a race track. Personally, I feel one of Mercedes-AMG’s key contributions to the world of performance motoring has been the incessant transfer of technology from race-track to series production cars, resulting in developing some of the most emotionally appealing and performance oriented vehicles.

With the launch of the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe, we further cement our strong AMG portfolio in the performance segment.”

Folger further added, “At Mercedes-Benz India, we strive to offer the best of our products from our diverse global portfolio, for our discerning customers. To commemorate the international success of Mercedes-AMG, we introduced the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé for India. This SUV Coupe is going to be a key addition to our 43 AMG line and will be instrumental in further popularizing the 43 AMG range to a new customer base. The GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé combines the emotional, timeless elegance of a coupé with the impressive dynamics of a sports car and the versatility of the Mercedes-Benz GLC. The bold but never brash design sets it apart from the masses. We are confident that this brand new product will be well received by our elite Indian customers.”

Short chronology of 50 glorious years of the iconic AMG brand:

The company founded by Hans-Werner Aufrecht and Erhard Melcher in 1967 is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2017

Brand positioning: In the course of this half century, Mercedes-AMG has further consolidated its position as an extremely successful sports car and performance brand with numerous successes in motorsport and the development of unique road-going vehicles

Today, as a wholly owned subsidiary of Daimler AG, the Affalterbach-based company represents the sporting spearhead of the Group

For each of the now around 1600 employees, the focus will be on the brand promise of “Driving Performance”, which unites the core strengths of AMG: cutting-edge technology and a passion for dynamic, emotionally appealing products

In 1971, AMG became famous overnight, with the red-painted AMG 300 SEL 6.8

The plant in Affalterbach was founded in 1976

From 1988, AMG not only constructed Mercedes-Benz 190 E racing cars, but was also responsible for their deployment in the German Touring Car Championship (DTM)

Collaboration with Mercedes-Benz began in 1990

The C 63 AMG, launched in 1993, was the first vehicle on the market to result from the collaboration agreement with Daimler-Benz

In 2001, the newly developed 5-speed automatic transmission in the C 32 AMG was paired with the 3.2-litre supercharged V6

In 2005, Mercedes-AMG became a wholly owned subsidiary of Daimler AG.

Unveiled in 2009, the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG was the first vehicle to be developed entirely in-house by the sports car and performance brand.

AMG branched into motor racing with the SLS AMG GT3 in 2011

Unveiled in 2014, the Mercedes-AMG GT model series was the second sports car to be developed entirely in-house by Mercedes-AMG in Affalterbach

With almost 70,000 units, Mercedes-AMG set a new sales record in 2015

AMG started into the anniversary year with record figures under its belt, delivering almost 100,000 vehicles in 2016

Alluring Design Elements

Distinctive exterior design

Key Highlights

Black exterior mirror housing

Contoured power domes on the bonnet

LED high performance headlamps in their distinctive design and iconic “eyebrow” styled daytime running lamps

AMG exterior body styling

Front splitter in silver chrome in the AMG front apron

AMG Diamond radiator grille with centrally positioned Mercedes star, typical of a coupé with single louvre

Electric sunroof

Glass roof comprising individual glass element, finished in heat-insulating safety glass

PRE-SAFE® closing function

Rain closing: If it starts to rain, the sliding sunroof automatically moves to the raised position

Increased ease of operation thanks to obstruction sensor and PRE-SAFE® closing function

Obstruction sensor: If the system detects an obstruction, it automatically stops the closing process and moves the roof back a little individual ventilation of the interior with fresh air due to a variety of opening positions

LED Intelligent Light System

For the best possible visibility on country roads and motorways, when cornering and on bends, the LED Intelligent Light System automatically adapts to the lighting and driving conditions. All headlamp functions use LEDs for low energy consumption.

Sporty characteristics: The interior design

3-spoke multifunction sports steering wheel in black nappa leather, with flattened bottom section | Instrument cluster with dial in chequered-flag look

Media Display with 21.3 cm screen in diagonal

Brushed stainless steel sports pedals with rubber studs | AMG floor mats with “AMG” lettering | Upholstery in ARTICO man-made leather with AMG Line seat upholstery layout

AMG Instrument cluster with multifunction display

2 large round dials: speedometer on the left and rev counter on the right in a chequered flag design | Speedometer with full-scale reading of 280 km/h

2 bar graphs for fuel level and coolant temperature respectively at the bottom of the dials | Dials in a tube look with individual glass and chrome surround

Central colour multifunction display with 21.3 cm screen diagonal | ECO display to encourage a fuel-efficient driving style |Display of the gliding icon in overrun mode

Seating – Sports seats for driver and front passenger

Seats in ARTICO man-made leather / DINAMICA microfibre – black with designo red seat belts.

AMG Line seat upholstery layout with upholstery in ARTICO man-made leather / DINAMICA microfibre

Upper section of dashboard in ARTICO leather

Electrically adjustable front seats with large range of adjustment

4-way lumbar support for driver and front passenger

Driving Dynamics

AMG DYNAMIC SELECT

The AMG DYNAMIC SELECT variable dynamic control system assigns fundamentally different characteristics to the five transmission modes of Individual, Comfort, Slippery, Sport And Sport+ which the driver is able to select using a rotary control on the center console. The system networks all the control systems, generating different driving experience parameters. The names speak for themselves: Sport and Sport+ turn the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4M Coupé into a sporty, dynamic vehicle with pronounced longitudinal and lateral dynamics.

AMG speed-sensitive sports steering 2-stage

Precise, agile handling thanks to direct ratio and optimized response time

AMG-specific tuning of the manual torque for a sporty driving sensation

Speed-dependent steering with variable steering support electronically adjusts the steering effort to the driving speed and ensures optimum steering response and characteristics at all speeds

The reduced steering angle required improves both precision when cornering and comfort, e.g. when cornering in city traffic

Peppy Performance with an edge

The GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé features a powerful AMG-enhanced 3.0-liter V6 biturbo engine, churning out an output of 270 kW (367 hp) with 520 Nm of Torque. The SUV Coupé sprints from 0-100 km/hr in just 4.9 seconds! The NANOSLIDE® coating of the cylinder liners is also used in the Formula 1 engines of MERCEDES-AMG PETRONAS. Especially tough and, therefore, wear-resistant, this coating also reduces friction, thereby contributing to higher efficiency. The performance SUV Coupé exudes a sporty performance exhaust including backfire sound with a braking System with optimized brake cooling system. The dynamic SUV Coupé comprises the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission that enables efficiency, comfort and dynamism of an entirely new dimension. Its high efficiency helps to reduce fuel consumption and enhances performance.

AMG sports suspension based on AIR BODY CONTROL

Added agility, more neutral cornering behavior and higher traction

Full-support multi-chamber air suspension system

The four-link front axle is fitted with special steering knuckles and load-bearing joints

All components have been optimized in terms of rigidity

The elastokinematics of both axles have been designed to be more rigid

Three-chamber air suspension system with a sporty spring/damper set-up and continuously variable damping adjustment

AMG Sports braking system

Sports braking system with internally ventilated composite brake discs

Perforated on front axle, 360 x 36 mm in size, with 4-piston fixed calipers

320 x 24 mm on rear axle with single-piston floating brake calipers

The silver-painted brake calipers with black “AMG” lettering on the front axle lend the braking system a high-quality, sporty character.

Safety, assistance systems and convenience features

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé is one of the safest vehicles in its segment. It comes with comprehensive safety equipment associated with all four phases of the integral safety concept from Mercedes-Benz, the components of which build on each other.

ATTENTION ASSIST

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Adaptive Braking – an integrated braking system

Hill-Start Assist

PRE-SAFE®

All round safety with 7 airbags, including dual stage airbags for driver and front passenger

Parking package with 360°camera

COMAND Online system

Ambient Lighting

THERMATIC automatic climate control

Cost of ownership

The comprehensive Star Ease (Compact Plus) package for the new AMG GLC 43 Coupe is as below:

3 year / 60000 kms – Rs. 245,000 + taxes

4 year / 80000 kms – Rs. 370,000 + taxes

Exended warranty under the Advance Assurance program for the AMG GLC 43 Coupe starts at Rs. 151,800.