Merchant Accelerator Programme 2022 to inspire digital e-commerce

New Delhi | July 26th, 2022: AdYogi, a premier automated digital ads company for e-commerce has become the event partner of Shopify for the Merchant Accelerator Programme 2022. It is a three-day online event that will serve as a first-of-its-kind mentoring launchpad for D2C businesses to adopt the technological tools and start selling their products online, adeptly and efficiently.

The power-packed event will have 13 sessions, which are set to support and help merchants upscale their business in the upcoming festive season. Invited merchants will be educated on various digital sales topics such as web development, operations and marketing. From skilfully generating online sales to delivering products to end consumers, every aspect of the e-commerce D2C segment will be covered by expert mentors. Skills and in-depth knowledge shall be imparted to all participants on subjects like online store diagnosis, plugins, content optimisation, inventory management, delivery, returns, social media and email marketing. This is a free-of-cost invite-only event.

The first day of the event will be focused on communication, supply chain challenges, website responsiveness, using Shopify for automation, and important marketing metrics for profit. The second day includes learning about mobile app use on the Shopify store, WhatsApp communication in sales, search engine discoverability, enhancing website conversion rate, devising discounts, deciding marketing budget for Google and Meta, and setting an overall marketing calendar with creatives. The last and final day has more in-depth insights on Google and Meta platforms, such as choosing the right one for growth, learning about app push notifications to retain and acquire customers, and information on Shopify Plus enterprise program functionality.

Merchants will get to learn from leading industry experts to level up their marketing performance. The following list of seasoned speakers shall be sharing their insights and knowledge in this programme, including Siddhant Rana, Market Development Lead at Shopify; Jagan Praveen, Senior Business Development Manager at Shopify; Shayna Arora, Senior Agency Partner Manager at Shopify; Anshuman Jain, Senior Agency Partner Manager at Shopify; Nisha Laxminarayan, Senior Merchant Success Manager at Shopify; Narayan Ramachandran, Partner Solutions Engineer at Shopify; Sindoora Iyer, Content Manager at Shopify; Ankush Aggarwal, Co-founder at Adyogi; Abhishek Modi, Founder at Mojito Labs; Arjun V, CEO and Co-founder at Zoko – Better Business on Whatsapp; Saleeh, CEO and Co-founder at Appmaker; Lakshdeep Rajput, Founder and CEO at SearchTap; Sachi Dalmia, Partnerships Lead at Push Owl and Ananth Jayarajan, Senior Technical Partner Manager.