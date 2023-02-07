Mercom Launches First Cleantech Startup Pitch Competition at India Renewables Summit 2023

NEW DELHI, February 07, 2023 – Mercom India, a clean energy research and communications firm, will be hosting its first startup pitch competition for cleantech companies, bringing together the most innovative startups in India’s clean energy industry. The competition will be held at the Mercom India Renewables Summit on April 27, 2023, at 10:30 am in New Delhi. This competition will be open to Indian entrepreneurs or companies with a great cleantech idea or who have developed an early-stage technology that will further India’s energy transition. The deadline to submit an entry is March 31, 2023.

Eligibility criteria for the competition include:

The startup must own a product or innovation that contributes to clean energy.

Company is not older than seven years.

Company has never previously sponsored Mercom India Summit

Company should have raised less than $10 million in capital

Product/solution should be in the pre-commercialization phase

Company should be based in India

Additional details can be found at: https://mercomindia.com/event/renewables-summit-2023/start-up-pitch/

Ten companies will be selected from the entries and shortlisted to present their ideas during the conference.

Priya Sanjay, Managing Director at Mercom India, commented, “this competition is the first of its kind in the Indian cleantech sector, and we expect to see a range of companies with disruptive technologies that will further the nation’s energy transition and net zero ambitions. The Renewables Summit is the ideal venue to not only evaluate new technologies but is also a great way to get new innovative companies and technologies the exposure they need in front of the industry’s investors and decision-makers.”

Submissions will be accepted until March 31, 2023. To submit your entry, visit: https://mercomindia.com/event/renewables-summit-2023/startup-registration-2023/