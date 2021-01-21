Merge Your PDF Files Instantly With PDFBear Combiner Tool

One of the features offered by the PDFBear is its merging or combining PDF service. With this web-based PDF tool, you can now quickly and conveniently merge two or more Portable Document Format files without a hassle. So if you want to declutter your device’s file storage and make it more organized, PDFBear can help you with that.

To further give you an idea on how PDFBear’s merging tool works and how you can utilize its features, here are four amazing facts about PDFBear that you should know.

About PDFBear’s 14 Day Free Trial

If you need to merge PDF of charge, PDFBear’s combiner tool is undoubtedly one of the best web-based services to mention. As such, it offers a free trial option that will let you use its combining feature for 14 days. Within this duration, you can merge multiple Portable Document Format files without spending even a single cent; you don’t have to worry about hidden fees and additional charges too!

Moreover, after seven days of your free-trial consumption, PDFDBear will send you a reminder that your 14 days are about to end. However, if you still want to work with this online platform in merging two or more PDF documents in one single file, you can enroll on its paid subscription and be a PDFBear pro member.

Be a Premium Account Holder

Do you want to continue utilizing the PDFBear’s merger tool even after your free trial ends? If you do, you should try its pro account and get all the benefits of a PDFBear premium account holder. Here, you can avail all the tools and services of this web-based platform without a limit and take advantage of its unlimited storage capacity.

Aside from its merging feature, you can also have endless access to its conversion, split, and compress services. Plus, unlocking and securing your PDF documents has made it easier with this platform too! By just paying less than $6 per month, you can enjoy all the advanced features of PDFBear with a priority ticket on their customer care service.

On top of that, there will be no distracting advertisements that will keep on popping even in the middle of your merging process. Isn’t it amazing? Furthermore, here are the benefits you’ll be getting out of your paid subscription:

Unlike in free-trial, where you can only do ten tasks a day, you can enjoy endless conversion tasks with the PDFBear pro account.

Website security is exceptional.

All the tools on their official website are included.

A pro member can combine large PDF documents up to 2048MB in size.

A pro member can merge 20 files per task.

You can store your uploaded Portable Document Format file without a limit.

An infinite number of OCR tasks

100% much faster upload speed.

You will have an infinite storage capacity for your converted tasks.

You won’t see any pop-up ads.

Above all, a PDFBear pro member will have excellent technical and customer support.

A Convenient Way to Merge Your PDF Documents

Another fact about PDFBear that you should know is it offers the most convenient way to combine your multiple PDF documents. In fact, aside from being relatively cost-effective, it is also an ideal tool for the least tech-savvy person because of its user-friendly navigation and easy-to-follow steps.

As such, the simplified process of PDFBear is one of the great factors why it became popular to PDF users across the web. The professionals behind this online platform ensure that their customers won’t encounter navigation issues and technical problems while utilizing their merging tool for the first time.

Besides all these, PDFBear is still on top of the competition when talking about efficiency and fast-paced process. In just a snap, it will help you combine your PDF documents without a hassle. With that in mind, you can indeed manage to finish multiple tasks in just a short moment.

How to use PDFBear’s merging tool?

To start with the merging process, you should first open PDFBear’s official site. Then, from your device’s internal storage, drag the files you wish to merge into one single document and drop them to the platform’s intended toolbar.

Once you have completed the uploading phase, this combiner tool will merge your documents into a single Portable Document Format file.

If you still have so much to do with your papers, you can modify them before tapping the “Combine PDF” button.

After the successful combining process, you can download your newly modified and merged PDF file then save it to your computer’s internal memory.

Combine Two or More Files Through All Kinds of Platforms

When you’re looking for a tool that can help you merge your PDF documents without the need for laptops and computers, PDFBear is all you need. This online combiner tool can be accessed through all kinds of computer operating systems from iOS and Android to Mac, Linux, and all Windows versions — be it Windows 7, 8, or 10.

With that mentioned, there’s no doubt why PDFBear can also be operated through compatible devices such as smartphones and tablets. Furthermore, you can open the PDFBear’s website through popular browsers, including Google Chrome, Bing, Opera, Internet Explorer, and so much more.

Hence, as long as you’re connected with a secured internet connection, you can utilize this merging tool anywhere you are, and anytime you want.

Takeaway

Having a lot of unorganized Portable Document Format files on your computer’s internal storage can affect its performance. That is why it is always a good idea to declutter your file storage and merge the PDFs that can be combined in a single document. For an easier route to merge these files, you can always rely on the merging services offered by PDFBear.

With this online platform, you can opt to combine your PDF documents through its free-trial offer or upgrade your merging experience with a premium plan. Either way, it can help you merge your PDF files with ease, efficiency, and convenience.