Merino expands its footprint in New Delhi with the luxurious Merino Experience Centre

– Merino inaugurated a 1700 sq. ft. experiential store in the furniture hub of the city

10th August Delhi: India’s leading manufacturer of high-pressure decorative laminates, Merino inaugurated its Merino Experience Centre in the Furniture hub of New Delhi – Kirti Nagar, today in presence of Mr. Rup Chand Lohia, Chairman – Merino Industries Ltd., Mr. Prakash Lohia, Managing Director – Merino Industries Ltd., and Mr. Govind Mundra and Mrs. Asha Mundra of Merino Industries Ltd. The experience centre has a varied range of products at display from the house of Merino. The concept has been designed to offer a complete experience to the consumers where the consumers can touch different surfaces, feel the exquisite textures and explore the mesmerizing offerings.

The 1700 sq. ft. gallery has products ranging from MerinoLam, Luvih, Gloss Meister, External Wall Claddings, Internal Wall Claddings, Merino Restroom Solutions, Lockers, Flush doors, Plywood Prelam, and Hanex, to name a few. The entire floor of the first of its kind, ultra-luxurious gallery will showcase the amazing range of fully finished products featuring Merino surface solutions.

On the occasion of this grand launch, Mr. Manoj Lohia, Director – Merino Industries Ltd. said, “We are delighted to take a step further with the launch of our unique and luxurious Merino Experience Centre in New Delhi. As the company is expanding business in other areas, it is important to have an Experience Center in Delhi. This enables us to showcase all our products to influencers and consumers alike. As an industry leader, Merino looks at new and innovative ways of reaching out to consumers and this gallery will redefine the consumer experience.”

Merino has a remarkable presence in Delhi. This includes close to 20 main dealers and 800 sub-dealers spread across Delhi, Gurgaon and Faridabad through which the brand hopes to further strengthen its already strong position in the hearts of the consumers.

Merino has redefined the concept of imagination for good. While the world has confined the boundaries of laminates, Merino truly believes in its mantra of endless possibilities offering striking concepts and awe-inspiring designs. The launch of Merino Experience Centre in New Delhi encourages consumers to visit the store and experience the products before making an investment on furniture solutions.