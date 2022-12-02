Merino successfully wraps up FOAID 2022 in Delhi

New Delhi, 02nd December 2022: Merino, India’s leading manufacturer of high-pressure decorative laminates has successfully made an astounding impact at the FOAID 2022 that was held during 25th – 27th November in Delhi.

The grandeur of Merino was on display at the stall, giving visitors the opportunity to experience it. The brand displayed its varied range of products including Luvih – a range of Haute matte anti-fingerprint surfacing solutions, MR+ Laminates – with best-in-class mar resistance, Merino Armour – the densest exterior wall claddings, Hanex – solid surfaces with endless design possibilities, Merino Eco click – low VOC, eco-friendly luxury vinyl flooring solutions, to Meister surfaces – premium panels with PU+ acrylic coating and Merino Restroom solutions. FOAID 2022 served as a platform for Merino to connect with the architect and designer’s community and to showcase its premium and contemporary designs that are going to boost the Indian interiors and designing market.

Among the various stimulating events, Merino served as the EXCLUSIVE sponsor for the ARCHITECTURE IDEAS, a design competition for young architects. The one-of-a-kind contest witnessed participation from 350+ young firms who competed in 9 categories over the last 5+ months. Leading architects from the industry judged the thought-provoking ideas and projects by the Gen-NEXT. The competition came to a close with the declaration of winners in each category by Merino during the FOAID – Delhi event.

On the successful completion of the most celebrated architecture and design festival, Mr. Madhusudan Lohia, Director, Merino Industries Ltd. said, “The Merino booth at FOAID – Delhi captivated the attention of renowned architects and designers from the industry with a vast display of product capabilities and their USP’s. We also proudly sponsored the ARCHITECTURE IDEAS – The Gen Next Competition. The contest acted as a catalyst to highlight significant works of young architects and interior designers through a meticulous round of live presentations at FOAID. We are delighted to receive an overwhelming response from our industry peers. Merino will continue to work relentlessly to offer value to the market by adding new and innovative products and designs helping the industry to grow further.”

The 3-day exhibition has helped the brand to showcase its product applications at the digitally enabled booth which also facilitated the visitors to visualize a space under expert guidance. The opportunity to touch, feel, and experience the products on display generated interest among the visitors, thus, cultivating a potential consumer base while enhancing the credibility of the brand Merino. The event also served as a platform for the brand to connect with young architects and designers and to witness their zeal and passion for the craft.