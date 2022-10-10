Merino successfully wraps up FOAID 2022 in Mumbai

Mumbai, 10th October 2022: Merino, India’s leading manufacturer of high-pressure decorative laminates has successfully made an astounding impact at the FOAID 2022 that was held from 07th – 08th October in Mumbai.

The grandeur of Merino was on display at the stall, giving visitors the opportunity to experience it. The brand displayed its varied range of products including Luvih, Compacts, Restroom solutions, Hanex, LVT flooring, MR+, Meister surfaces, and laminates. FOAID 2022 served as a platform for Merino to connect with the architect and designer’s community and to showcase its premium and contemporary designs that are going to boost the Indian interiors and designing market.

On the successful completion of the most celebrated architecture and design festival, Mr. Madhusudan Lohia, Director, Merino Industries Ltd. said, “The Merino booth at FOAID – Mumbai captivated the attention of renowned architects and designers from the industry with a vast display of product capabilities and their USP’s. We are delighted to receive an overwhelming response from industry peers. Merino will continue to work relentlessly to offer value to the market by adding new and innovative products and designs helping the industry to grow further.”

The 2-day exhibition has helped the brand to showcase its product applications and the digitally enabled booth helped the visitors to visualize a space under expert guidance. The stall gave the visitors an opportunity to touch, feel, and experience the products on display, thus, generating interest and cultivating a potential consumer base while enhancing the credibility of the brand Merino.