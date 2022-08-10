Merisis Appoints Industry Veteran Ruchir Kapoor to Strengthen its Fintech Practice & Wealth Management Foray

Mumbai, 10th August 2022: Mid-market investment bank, Merisis Advisors announced the appointment of industry veteran Ruchir Kapoor as Director-Wealth Management & Co-Head Fintech.

Ruchir comes with 20+ years of rich experience across Wealth Management, Fintech, NBFC, Trade and SME banking and has led large teams across multiple geographies. He has worked with corporates like Swift, Essel Finance, Tata Capital and ICICI Bank and has managed book sizes of $400mn to $2bn.

Commenting on the appointment, Fazal Ahad – Managing Director, Merisis Advisors said, “We are excited to have Ruchir join us at a time when we are increasing our focus on fintech and foraying into Wealth Management. Ruchir’s breadth of experience, relationships and thought leadership will help us sharpen our focus in both these fields.”

Ruchir Kapoor, Director – Wealth Management & Co-Head Fintech, said, “I am very excited to join Merisis. We believe the Fintech space will continue to attract talent and capital. I am excited to be part of its strong Fintech focussed team to augment our fintech practice. Merisis has strong connections with many founders and entrepreneurs and wealth management is the logical progression to complete its offering. I am excited to be part of it at the initial stage itself.