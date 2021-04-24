MerPerle Hon Tam Resort inaugurated the newly-renovated Spa on Hon Tam Island

Last week, a newly-renovated Spa was inaugurated on Hon Tam Island inside the premises of MerPerle Hon Tam Resort in an aim to anticipate the new surge of travelers in what has been called “the new normal” period when travel will be supposed to rebound in the upcoming summer.

The Spa carries the impressive name as MerPerle Hon Tam Spa and offers a variety of relaxing treatments to its guests who are seeking a fully comfortable relaxation after a day of touring on the island or sightseeing on the mainland.

The Spa is also set to be readily prepared to serve an increasing number of travelers who are coming to the island to experience a new way of enjoyment.

It is known that the Spa was re-invested with a lot of money to appear now nicely decorated with a luxurious look and the management hopes to increase revenue remarkably through a re-segmentation and marketing campaigns.

It is highly expected that the Spa will not only add revenue to the resort but also contribute to enhancing its brand and image in terms of product variety.

MerPerle Resorts and Hotels is a leading accommodation brand in Vietnam that provides luxurious tourist experience based on the business philosophy of bringing the guests with a diversified range of products and outstanding service which create a unique experience and a feeling of being belonged with the Vietnamese culture and nature.

MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is the “oasis” nestled in the tropical breezy hills of Hon Tam Island. Surrounded by scenic evergreen hills, the resort has a spectacular view down the turquoise gem that is the famous Nha Trang Bay.

Located isolatedly on a beautiful island in the tourism city of Nha Trang, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is somewhat a destination of your-must choice for a hideaway from the bustling city life, a seek for couple romance or simply a family rest and relax or even any reasons.

At MerPerle Hon Tam Resort, guest satisfaction is the top priority and the team continuously are working hard toward enhancing the resort image and building a great brand name by providing better care of guests.