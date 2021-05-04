MerPerle Resorts and Hotels welcomed Celeb Ky Duyen and her friends to Hon Tam Island

A showbiz source recently revealed that at the beginning of May 2021, MC Ky Duyen (a well-known celebrity among Vietnamese overseas community and in Vietnam showbiz locally) visited MerPerle Hon Tam Resort in the coastal city of Nha Trang with her peers, Phi Nhung and Roland.

This is her first pre-summer visit in this year’s vacation to this green Hon Tam Island which has been long known and publicly open for tours and travels many years ago.

The island has also recently and smartly invested and got more widely searched online as a service complex consisting of fine accommodation in MerPerle Hon Tam Resort, fun and active sea sports games in MerPerle Sparkling Waves, comfortable indulgence in MerPerle Hon Tam Mud Bath and utmost relaxation in MerPerle Hon Tam Spa.

Ky Duyen, Phi Nhung and Roland were scheduled to experience all the services offered by the team on the island in Nha Trang Bay including, to name a few, a three-night stay in MerPerle Hon Tam Resort, some fun and exciting sea sports games, relaxation at the newly renovated MerPerle Hon Tam Spa, indulging in a comfortable mud bath or herbal bath. They were also set to enjoy their leisure time at a mouthwatering afternoon tea and were lingering on the white long sandy beach along the resort.

With the visit by this famous MC and friends, MerPerle Resorts & Hotels is highly expected to enhance its image and brand name among the travel market as a must-choice destination in the time to come.

MerPerle Resorts and Hotels is a leading accommodation brand in Vietnam that provides luxurious tourist experience based on the business philosophy of bringing the guests with a diversified range of products and outstanding service which create a unique experience and a feeling of being belonged with the Vietnamese culture and nature.

MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is the “oasis” nestled in the tropical breezy hills of Hon Tam Island. Surrounded by scenic evergreen hills, the resort has a spectacular view down the turquoise gem that is the famous Nha Trang Bay.

Located isolatedly on a beautiful island in the tourism city of Nha Trang, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is somewhat a destination of your-must choice for a hideaway from the bustling city life, a seek for couple romance or simply a family rest and relax or even any reasons.

At MerPerle Hon Tam Resort, guest satisfaction is the top priority and the team continuously are working hard toward enhancing the resort image and building a great brand name by providing better care of guests.