MerPerle Resorts & Hotels Win 2021 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards for “Best Of The Best” for its two properties in Nha Trang, Vietnam.

MerPerle Resorts & Hotels today announced its two properties, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort and MerPerle Beach Hotel, have been recognized as 2021 Travelers’ Choice award winners for “Best Of The Best”.

This achievement celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to travelers around the globe, having earned great traveler reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the past year was, the two properties stood out by continuously delighting their valued guests.

“Our great efforts have been recognized and paid off as our brand name and images have been widely known by a large number of audience. This came from the quality service offered by our dedicated team of friendly and devoted staff who are always ready to go an extra mile to meet our guests’ expectations”, said Pham Minh Nhut, the General Director of the company that owns the two properties.

The event of receiving these awards by many hotels/resorts around the globe was positively commented by one of the highest officers as:

“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Travelers’ Choice Awards,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. “I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses. What has impressed me is how businesses adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines, and utilizing technology to prioritize guest safety. The Travelers’ Choice Awards highlight the places that are consistently excellent – delivering quality experiences time and time again even while navigating changing customer expectations and new ways of working. Based on a full year of reviews from customers, this award speaks to the great service and experience you provided guests in the midst of a pandemic.”

To see traveler reviews and popular activities/features/amenities of MerPerle Resorts & Hotels, visit https://bit.ly/3omK7ED for MerPerle Hon Tam Resort and https://bit.ly/3tGXbpj MerPerle Beach Hotel.

MerPerle Resorts and Hotels is a leading accommodation brand in Vietnam that provides a luxurious tourist experience based on the business philosophy of bringing the guests with a diversified range of products and outstanding service which create a unique experience and a feeling of being belonged with the Vietnamese culture and nature.

MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is the “oasis” nestled in the tropical breezy hills of Hon Tam Island. Surrounded by scenic evergreen hills, the resort has a spectacular view down the turquoise gem that is the famous Nha Trang Bay.

Located isolatedly on a beautiful island in the tourism city of Nha Trang, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is somewhat a destination of your must choice for a hideaway from the bustling city life, a seek for couple romance or simply a family rest and relax or even any reasons.

At MerPerle Hon Tam Resort, guest satisfaction is the top priority and the team continuously are working hard toward enhancing the resort’s image and building a great brand name by providing better care of guests.

