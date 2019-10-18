METRO Cash and Carry India is lighting up Diwali with festive range of offers on Own Brands and gifting solutions

METRO Cash & Carry, India’s largest modern wholesaler and food specialist is offering an exciting range of food and non-food products under its Own Brands category to its registered business customers on the festive occasion of Diwali– the festival of lights. An exclusive assortment of sweets gift boxes under its Own Brands such as FINE LIFE BANDHAN FESTIVE, FINE LIFE SHAGUN, FINE LIFE SUNEHERE PAL have been made available which are specially designed and packed for festive gifting. The festive assortment also includes a variety of dry fruits packs, snacking range, sweets and juices etc. in the food category while a whole range of seasonal décor gift items such as clocks, tableware, crockery and other home essentials have been made available under the non-food category under the brand name Tarrington House.

The attractive festive offers are already attracting and delighting the METRO members. METRO has introduced ‘Silver Coin Jackpot’, an exclusive scheme which assures 3g of silver coin to its business customers on purchase of goods worth Rs 8000 and above. Any member of METRO can get upto 56 coins during the festive season across its 27 METRO Cash and Carry stores. Apart from METRO’s Own Brands, members can also choose from a wide range of festive gifting products across sweets, confectionery, crockery, kitchen and tableware, small and large appliances, apparels, home textiles etc. from various national and regional brands across its stores.

Speaking about the festive range, Mr. Manish Sabnis, Director-Offer Management, Supply Chain and Own Brandsaid, “This festive season, we have introduced an innovative range of specially packed assortment and gifting solutions for our business customers’ at the most competitive pricing. We have been receiving overwhelming response for our Fine Line range of products and Tarrington house gifting solutions products in the pre-Diwali festivities. In line with our vision of being the champion of Independent business, we are working and sourcing locally from countless regional SME suppliers from Tier II and III regions such as Jodhpur, Faridabad, Rampur etc.”

All the products under Own Brands are sourced directly from regional players and small and medium enterprises across the country, that offer a distinct price competitiveness for the business customers without compromising on range or quality. METRO India follows a robust quality assurance protocol and global best practices for product development process for own brands. The supplier selection for own brands is also very stringent in compliance with our global standards of quality & safety. All factories and manufacturing units are audited as per the FSSAI / BSCI (Business Social Compliance Initiative) requirements.

METRO India entered into the ‘Own Brands’ segment in 2009 through a wide-assortment of Own brand products to provide value proposition to business customers and an opportunity for small and medium scale businesses to market their products leveraging METRO’s robust network strength. METRO India has 13 Own brands in the portfolio with over 1000 articles in both food and non-food segment. The key brands in food include- Aro, Fine Life, Fine Life Bio, Metro Chef, Rioba, etc; Brands in Non-Food: Aro, Sigma, Metro Professional &Tarrington House, etc.