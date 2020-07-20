METRO Cash and Carry India reinforces its commitment to the Kiranas and Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with its 17th Anniversary celebration

· In an endeavor to empowerKirana stores and small businesses, METRO launched its E-commerce app in April 2020

· To commemorate its 17 years journey in India, a one-of-its-kind sale is underway at all the27 METRO stores

July 2020: In-line with its commitment to the Kirana fraternity and Small and Medium Enterprises, METRO Cash & Carry, India’s largest wholesaler has further intensified its safety measures along-with rolling out a one- of- a kind sale for its 3million customer base in India. Through its 17 years journey in India, METRO has been at the forefront of enriching independent businesses and the launch of its E-commerce app is a step further in this effort. The app which was launched during the first phase of the lockdown helped customers with a safe and seamless shopping experience.

METRO Cash & Carry India prides itself on empowering the Kirana ecosystem through its Smart Kirana program which is a first of its kind program that helps Kirana stores to survive and sustain competition through digitalization and modernization solutions. Furthermore, the E-commerce app reaffirms this vision of the company and has resulted in an increase in the frequency of orders by the Kirana customers, who are now looking for an Omni channel shopping experience. The app has led to customers buying additional varieties of products and new items that they haven’t ordered before.

The 17th-anniversary sale which comes as a great relief during the ongoing pandemic includes massive discounts of up to 70% on several categories such as home appliances, food and grocery, electronics, home care, and fashion. With never before like discounts, METRO has given special attention to safety and adopted the most stringent norms across all its 27 stores in the country. The company has also made this sale available on their newly launched app to avoid over-crowding in the stores. The sale started on July 1st and will end on August 16th, 2020.

Exclaiming his delight over METRO’s success, Mr. Arvind Mediratta, Managing Director& CEO, METRO Cash & Carry India, said, “We owe our successful operations in India to all our customers, especially Kirana customers. Through these 17years, we have remained committed to driving sustainable and profitable growth; and are consistently working towards providing tailored solutions, offers, assortment, and services to our customers. Since METRO’s inception in India, we have strongly propagated ‘Vocal for Local’ and supported Indian brands. 99% of the products that we sell across our stores are ‘Made in India’.With our dedicated focus on the local community and Kirana stores, we are confident we will play a key role in enhancing our Honourable Prime Minister’s vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

He further stated, ‘While we are offering the best discounts, at the same time we have implemented stringent safety processes at our stores and are ensuring strict social distancing is followed across all our stores. We leave no stone unturned to ensure every customer is completely safe while shopping at any of the METRO stores across the country.”

Exciting Offers

· METRO Own Brands such as Fine Life: Up to 60% off

· Wonderchef products: 58% off

· 4 Burner Gastop: 70% off

· Haier LED Smart TV (50”): 50% off

· BOGO (Buy One Get One) on Bedsheets

· PUMA Shoes: 65% off

· Commodities such as rice, dal, etc: Upto 40%

· Juices, Dairy and Processed Food: Upto 55%

· Personal Care, Detergents including cleaning products,: 16 to 63%

· Dry fruits: Up to 76% off and more…

· You can also avail all the offers and discounts on the METRO Wholesale app (IOS and Android)