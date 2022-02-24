Metro Esports Partners with YMCA of Bucks County to Bring Esports & STEM Education to Families Across the County

Metro Esports, an esports lounge and technology-based education center located on Street Road, in Warminster, Bucks County, has forged a partnership with YMCA of Bucks County to open an Esports gaming lounge at the YMCA’s Doylestown branch. The partnership will provide YMCA members, county residents and the surrounding community with a welcoming and inclusive outlet to explore gaming, camps and technology geared toward all ages and abilities and all skill levels.

The state-of-the-art gaming lounge is scheduled to open in May and will be Metro’s second Bucks County location. YMCA members and non-members will be able to take part in casual gaming tournaments and league play for major esports titles, while using powerful industry leading gaming PCs, virtual reality units and simulated racing consoles. Young people will also have a chance to participate in programs including esports bootcamps and “Train with the Pros” programs, featuring members of the Metro Esports professional Valorant team.

In addition, YMCA of Bucks County’s Metro Gaming Lounge facility will be a center for STEM and esports education for young gamers interested in building, programming and designing the games that they like to play. There will be opportunities for students to acquire hands-on industry experience in Metro’s college internship program. Metro Esports and the Y will also offer summer “Metro Madness” camps and weekend gaming camps for kids and teens. The YMCA also plans to make its Metro Esports gaming lounge available to rent for special events. “It’s an honor to be able to serve our local community as an extension of the YMCA’s programs. In our modern era, kids are provided tools at a much younger age to set them on the path to a career,” said Zach Archer, Director of Events, Metro Esports.” Archer continued, “Today, we leverage the viral popularity of gaming to strengthen our pipeline of young minds into the ever-expanding tech workforce. In addition to helping matriculate kids into promising technology driven career opportunities, Metro Esports aims to continue cultivating a safe and inclusive gaming space.” Archer concluded, “I’m confident that our new facility at the YMCA will promote health, wellness, socialization, and growth across a multitude of programs and experiences, the likes of which no one has ever seen or experienced before.”

In addition to providing esports programs, Metro Esports plans to work with YMCA of Bucks County to implement the use of virtual reality for physical health training. The YMCA plans to incorporate gaming elements into some of their existing health training programs, with the goal of educating the community about the health benefits of certain types of gaming experiences.

“We are thrilled to partner with Metro Esports to provide a state-of-the-art gaming and technology learning experience through year-round programs and summer camps,” commented Trish Feinthel, chief operations officer, YMCA of Bucks County. “As one of the largest organizations serving youth in Bucks County, we strive to offer a variety of activities that engage children and teens with diverse interests and abilities. At the heart of our youth sports leagues, swim and gymnastics teams, skateboarding programs and youth leadership opportunities, is a commitment to build-up each individual by fostering camaraderie and teamwork in a safe environment that encourages skill development and healthy competition where the Y core values of caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility are honored. Together, with Metro Esports, we are broadening our impact and meeting youth on their playing field and providing the positive elements and experience of team sports to kids who may not be interested in traditional sports.”

The partnership between Metro Esports and YMCA of Bucks County is a part of Metro’s broader mission to bring tech and STEM education to the youth of Bucks County. Shaon Berry, CEO of Metro Esports, has been a champion of youth education throughout his career. Berry, a former Division 1 college athlete, spent the last ten years creating high-profile, high-volume sporting events, many of which were televised and watched on the NFL, CBS, and ESPN television networks. Berry stated, “I am excited by the opportunity to serve area residents on an event greater scale. I can think of no better partner than YMCA of Bucks County to co-produce community safe-spaces designed to attract, engage and unite gaming and technology enthusiasts from across the County and beyond.” Berry and Metro Esports recently launched a partnership with Central Bucks School District, the third largest district in Pennsylvania, to facilitate esports leagues for the district’s 18,000+ students at all age levels.