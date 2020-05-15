Metro Shoes Stepped Up to Support Migrant Labourers in association with Salam Bombay Foundation

Mumbai: The unprecedented pandemic caused by COVID -19 virus has gripped the nation with anxiety, fear, and unavailability of essentials. Most suffered by this catastrophe are the migrant labourers and daily wage earners whose survival depended on the daily wage they made. With industries and factories coming to stand still, they are left with no source of income to even meet their daily food requirement. In such a scenario, many organisations have come forward to extend their support. Metro Shoes from the house of Metro Brands Ltd is one such brand. They partnered with an NGO called Salaam Bombay Foundation (SBF) and Mr Amin Patel, MLA and social activist. Together they distributed 2000 ration kits to migrant labourers in South Mumbai constituency.

The distribution was spearheaded by Mr. Amin Patel and his team supported by Metro and Salaam Bombay Foundation. They went to areas where migrant labourers were in dire need of basic food essentials. This was a small initiative towards extending support and solidarity to the fellow citizens who came to Mumbai primarily for a living. The donation drive was conducted from 8th of May 2020 till date in predominantly South Mumbai and some parts of suburban Mumbai.

Speaking about the initiative, Aziz Fidai, Head CSR, Metro Brands LTD, added, “We at Metro are glad to partner with Salaam Bombay Foundation and extend our little support to the needy in this time of distress. We hope to continue doing the same till the situation eases and the city is back on its feet. Till then, we will take small steps that can bring respite to migrant labourers and low-income families.”

Social Activist and MLA Amin Patel, who facilitated the distribution; said, “We have started the support drive in the south zone and have successfully distributed more than 2000 ration packets aided by Metro shoes. We hope to continue the drive and extend our support in whatever way we can. I would like to express gratitude towards Metro shoes for providing ration kits for the migrant labourers and Salaam Bombay for identifying distress areas and ensuring distribution.”

Metro

Established in 1947, Metro Shoes is a contemporary Indian fashion footwear and accessories brand, that provides a re-freshed range for all occasions with great quality and comfort. Be it casuals, trendy footwear, work wear or bling & embellished footwear for party, festive or wedding, Metro provides a wide range footwear for the entire family. In addition to men’s, women’s and kids’ footwear it also has a wide range of handbags, belts, wallets etc

The Metro’s footwear range is specially curated based on the regional sensitivity to cater to the needs of those different regions. Metro caters to a mid-premium price segment.

As of March 2020, Metro shoes has a wide network of 218 stores across 115 cities. Metro Shoes is the flagship brand of Metro Brands Ltd. Metro Brands Ltd, has a network of 550 stores, across over 128 cities. It houses brands like Metro Shoes, Mochi, Walkway, DaVinchi and operates retail stores for Crocs.