Mettl launches an integrated virtual platform to conduct end-to-end campus drives online

Mercer l Mettl, a global online talent assessments company has developed an innovative digital platform to conduct virtual campus hiring drives to accelerate campus recruitment processes impacted by COVID-19. The new-age platform enables companies to replicate the step-by-step process of a traditional campus hiring drive by shifting it online. From campus selection to student engagement before the placements through case study competitions and hackathons to assessments to interviews, Mercer | Mettl’s platform helps conduct every step of the campus hiring process virtually and seamlessly.

Speaking on the development, Siddhartha Gupta, CEO, Mercer | Mettl, said, “Currently, educational institutions and organisations wishing to hire employees are not being able to conduct physical campus placements. Therefore, Mercer | Mettl came up with its Campus Hiring suite that offers a seamless platform to conduct remote and nationwide campus drives simultaneously on multiple campuses. Our online screening tools and powerful proctoring technology help screen candidates remotely. We also customise the right set of assessments through our coding, technical, aptitude, communication and psychometric evaluation tools. The process enables colleges and universities to conduct digital, effective and hassle-free remote campus hiring.”

Mercer | Mettl’s platform not only automates the entire campus hiring process but also eliminates the long-standing challenges associated with traditional drives by doing away with activities such as multiple campus visits, physical assessments and other logistical hassles and monetary overheads. The solution has empowered employers to locate and hire talent from anywhere through a streamlined and scientifically validated process and make data-backed hiring decisions. Organisations can now screen, interview, evaluate, select and engage candidates through this one common platform, which offers a unified experience to all stakeholders across campuses globally.

Companies can avail themselves of several benefits by using this suite. They are:

· Connecting with campuses

-Connect with campuses by using customisable Campus Intelligence and Management Reports that enable employers to shortlist campuses and select relevant skills and competencies for which they wish to hire.

-Seamlessly integrate with existing organisational ATSs (Applicant Tracking Systems) and HRMSs (Human Resource Management Systems).

-Meet various preferences, including diversity, gender and region. Now organisations can widen their reach to include students from tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

· Assessing the students

-Assess students virtually by leveraging holistic online assessments to test technical skills, coding skills, communication skills, aptitude, and personality traits.

-Easily filter students through advanced assessment tools such as live simulators and establish data-backed and bias-free hiring processes.

-Monitor students remotely via state-of-the-art AI-powered remote proctoring technology for cheating-proof, secure and credible assessment management.

· Selecting the students

-Select students with structured virtual interviews and pair programming interviews on an all-in-one campus hiring platform. This system allows candidates and employers to meet in a virtual environment to assess candidates’ technical and coding skills.

-Offer critical decision-making and data-backed capabilities by using in-depth and comparable automated reports and engaging dashboards.

· Engaging the students

-Engage students before the placements through virtual engagement platforms and tools such as hackathons, ideathons and contests. For instance, the online campus hiring platform arranges for virtual competitions, ice-breaker sessions and other collaborative and interactive activities, helping students understand the company’s work culture. Besides, it aids recruiters in testing candidate fitment while empowering them to hire problem-solvers, innovators and decision-makers.

Virtual campus hiring is an effective solution to onboard a superior pool of fresh graduates. Moreover, technological advancements are setting the stage for an exciting future of recruitment, helping organisations increase their RoI. Therefore, reputed organisations worldwide, such as PepsiCo, American Express, SAP, Reckitt Benckiser, Zydus Cadila and many more, have already recognised the benefits of remote recruitment and are reaping its benefits.

With over ten years of experience in conducting virtual campus drives, Mercer l Mettl has already conducted over 20,000 successful campus drives and established a relationship with over 4 lakh students in over 2,000 educational institutions across India.