METZ 40inch Android 8.0 Smart TV to be available in Rs. 2000 discounted price at Amazon Freedom Sale starting August 7 I

Premium German television brand METZ announced heavy discount of Rs. 2000 under its partner Amazon India’s Freedom Sale for its M40E6 Smart TV. The 40inch Android 8.0 that is regularly priced at Rs. 19,999 will be available at just Rs. 17,999 during the sale. Amazon’s Freedom Sale will open first for its Prime members on August 7 at 12 noon and then for regular users at midnight on August 8 till August 11 midnight.

METZ 40inch smart Android television M40E6 offers its viewers the full HD experience. The LED TV is Certified by Google and support bundles of apps from the Google Play store, YouTube, Hotstar and Netflix.

Speaking about the price cut Mr. Victor Wan, MD, METZ India said, “We are very pleased with the customer response for our latest range of Google Android 8.0 Smart TVs. The 40 inch segment is a highly competitive segment and to reach more and more customers we have decided to further slash our prices by Rs. 2000 as part of the Amazon Freedom Sale which is a very popular time for buyers buying electronic products online. This will make our 40-inch smart Android television one of the most value for money proposition in this segment due to our superior German technology products.”

This advanced technology LED TV by METZ has a Google Assistant access through the voice remote, a quad-core processor and HDR support on the 4K variants. With the amazing picture as well as sound quality this TV also has an in-built Wi-Fi feature.