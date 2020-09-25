Meyer launches Accent, a collection of mixed-materials designer cookware

Meyer Global, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of premium domestic cookware, has now launched a 6-piece essential kitchenware set as part of an all-new Accent series. With a matte black finish and a touch of gold, the Accent series has been crafted by a motley crew of food-nerd designers, engineers and researchers who are out to alter the way we perceive cooking and kitchenware utensils/appliances. The series is Meyer Labs’ debut D2C cookware collection, created to help people everywhere feel inspired to explore the wonders of the kitchen and to make the fleeting moments in cooking that we rarely pay attention to more memorable.

As part of the Accent series, Meyer has launched six items that are essential for any dream kitchen:

• Ultra-Durable Nonstick Frypan – A wide and deep pan that’s perfect for making pancakes, eggs or bacon slices.

• Ultra-Durable Nonstick Chef’s Pan – With its wonderfully versatile shape, it can stir-fry, braise, stew, deep-fry, sear and more.

• Ultra-Durable Nonstick Saucepan – Whether you’re whipping up instant ramen or heating up sauces, this saucepan’s rounded rim gives you a drip-free pour every time.

• Stainless Steel Stockpot – Prep all your stews, stocks, and soups with this handy kitchen companion.

• Stainless Steel Sauté Pan – Designed for a mouth-watering sear, its wide cooking surface and tall sidewalls can also hold huge amounts of food.

• Stainless Steel Steamer Insert – Ideal for steamed veggies, fish, and even pudding. Plus, it doubles as a strainer.

In addition, there’s a Universal Lid that fits three pan sizes and has a special knob design to help them stack together neatly, saving space. With curated materials of varied strengths, Accent series gives just the right mix for cooking any dish, even as its pot’s signature bell-shaped curve helps catch unexpected boilovers.

Talking about the new range of products, Meyer spokesperson said, “With nearly 70 years of manufacturing experience, Meyer Labs designers have learned that the magic of a home-cooked meal is irreplaceable. Designed by a young team driven by human-centred design principles, Accent series celebrates the fascinations in the subtleties of the cooking process.”

The Accent Series, launched on August 31, will be catered to several key markets over the course of the year, including India, US, UK, Australia, Hong Kong, Korea and Japan.

Availability – www.in.meyer.com

Price starts at 3475/-