MF Utilities brings together Industry leaders & Key market experts at its Unboxing MFU BOX event

India, 12th Nov 2021: MFU Utilities is bringing together renowned industry Leaders and market experts to talk on key topics related to the mutual fund industry at the unveiling of its indigenously built MFU BOX, a complete state-of-the-art back-office solution. This webinar will be live on meeting platform Zoom on 17th Nov, from 4-6 pm. The much-awaited MFU BOX unveiling will kick start the online event followed by CEOs and industry Leaders sharing their views on the mutual fund industry.

Notable chief guests Mr. A. Balasubramanian, Chairman AMFI, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC along with Mr. Saurabh Nanavati, Chairman, MF Utilities, CEO, Invesco AMC; Mr. Kalpen Parekh, MD & CEO, DSP Investment Managers and Ms. Radhika Gupta, Vice Chairman AMFI, MD & CEO, Edelweiss AMC, would be expressing their views on the road ahead for the Mutual Funds Industry with its changing dynamics. While addressing the ongoing themes that are set to influence the Mutual Fund Industry, the meeting will also have industry speakers share their thoughts on expert moderated panel discussions. At the close of the event, special experts will share their comments and convey key insights to the participants who can join the online webinar on Zoom.

“The Unboxing MFU BOX is a much-awaited Industry event as this is set to bring in Industry leaders and Key market experts to share their views on the Mutual Funds Industry,” says Mr. Ganesh Ram, MD & CEO of MF Utilities. “In our quest to rentlessly revolutionize the way MF operate, our commitment has to lead us to bring together industry Leaders and market experts to share their opinions on the industry and address key themes that are set to transform the overall market narrative. This webinar is another step forward in unifying and bringing together key industry players and providing a platform for panel discussions and expert insights with the objective of enhancing the overall mutual fund industry. This event will also see the unboxing of our indigenously build MFU BOX, a complete back-office solution system that is specifically designed for individual investors and MFDs alike.”

As of Oct 31st, 2021, MFU handled a total AUS (Asset under services) of 2.94 lakh crore with a turnover of 1.82 Lakhs Crores. Since its inception, MFU saw 12,30,330 SIP and 7,54,320 CAN (Universal Account Number) registrations apart from managing 14,61,913 NCTs (Non-commercial transactions) and a combined 34,973 registrations for DST (Distributors) and RIA (Registered Investment Advisors).