MG competes with Lexus with its new Argyle-Inspired diamond mesh grille for the upcoming Hector

Mumbai, August 2022: MG Motor India today moved a step closer to the launch of the much anticipated Next-Gen Hector as it released a teaser highlighting the SUV’s powerful presence. The Argyle Inspired Diamond Mesh Grille will present a Bold, Commanding, and Powerful stance to the Next-Gen Hector. The bold design of the Grille is meticulously crafted to connect with Hector’s signature DRLs, further amplifying its commanding presence.

The Bold and Powerful Exterior of the Next-Gen Hector is in harmony with its interior that is conceptualized to offer a cinematic and immersive experience, complemented by India’s largest 14” HD Portrait Infotainment Screen.

Scheduled to be launched by the end of 2022, the Next-Gen Hector will be sold alongside the existing Hector (India’s first Internet SUV), which continues to enjoy strong preference among customers.