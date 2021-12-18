MG Motor and Fortum deploy the first 50 kW EV charging station at Surat

In line with its commitment to encourage EV adoption in India MG Motor India and Fortum Charge & Drive India (Fortum) have deployed a 50 kW Superfast public EV charging station in Surat, Gujarat. The inauguration ceremony was held at MG Dealership recently, in the presence of Shri KK Panchal (ARTO Surat) as the Chief Guest.

The deployment underlines MG Motor’s mission to enhance the national charging ecosystem with 25kW, 30 kW, 50 kW and 60 kW DC superfast charging stations. Till now, the carmaker with partnership of Charge Point Operators like Fortum Charge & Drive India has installed 44 superfast charging stations across 41 cities in India across its dealer networks, the highest by any Auto OEM.

Compatible with all CCS fast-charging standard vehicles, the Surat charging station will offer a seamless charging experience to all compatible EV customers. MG ZS EV – India’s First Pure Electric Internet SUV – can be charged from 0 to 80% in 40 minutes with the superfast charging station.

Building its CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) ecosystem, MG Motor and Fortum Charge & Drive India has expanded its charging infrastructure to Surat, India’s largest textile hub and one of the 100 cities chosen by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be developed as a Smart City.

MG Motor India and Fortum, one of the leading EV charging service providers in the global EV space, had announced their partnership in 2019. Since then, the carmaker and Fortum have built a network of 13 DC chargers across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mohali, Surat, and Ahmedabad.