MG Motor India and Bharat Petroleum partner to strengthen EV charging ecosystem for passenger EVs in India

India, 25 April, 2022: In line with its commitment to sustainability and green mobility, MG Motor India has partnered with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a ‘Maharatna’, a Forbes Global 2000, and a Fortune Global 500 Company, to bolster the EV charging infrastructure across the country. With this, MG Motor India becomes the first passenger car company to tie up with BPCL to rapidly enhance the adoption of ‘green mobility’.

Aligned with its vision to “ChangeWhatYouCan”, this is MG’s next step toward strengthening electric vehicle adoption in India. The partnership with BPCL will add momentum to EV adoption by expanding opportunities for intercity travel as the two entities will install EV chargers across highways and within cities. With BPCL’s vast customer reach and operations and MG’s strides in the EV space, the two entities can combine expertise to strategically identify charging sites, garner consumer insights, devise loyalty programs, and create technology to manage charging systems.

Commenting on the development, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “The key to a successful transition to electric mobility is a robust EV ecosystem. MG has been at the forefront of the development of a strong EV ecosystem since the launch of the ZS EV in 2020. Along with our ecosystem partners, we are working to create a vast network of EV charging stations, in addition to battery recycling & battery second life solutions for end-to-end sustainability for electric vehicles. Furthermore, our customers also benefit from the unique 6-way charging ecosystem that makes using an EV every day much easier. Our partnership with BPCL is yet another step to strengthening the EV charging infrastructure in India to energize and enhance customer confidence in EVs. BPCL’s strong presence and vast network in India will ensure that existing and prospective customers across the country have convenient access to charging solutions. We aim to further expand the opportunities of charging an EV and educate consumers on the environmental benefits of the same.”

From its inception, MG Motor India has set its multi-step charging system with AC chargers and DC fast chargers in residential communities and MG showrooms. MG also extends a 6-way charging ecosystem to its customers, which includes a free-of-cost AC fast-charger (installed at the customer’s home/office), an extended charging network, a plug-and-charge cable onboard, and charge-on-the-go with RSA (Roadside Assistance), and community chargers. The proposed EV Charging Network with BPCL will facilitate an uninterrupted driving experience for EV users and boost the country’s EV manufacturing ecosystem.