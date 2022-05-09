MG Motor India expresses gratitude towards its employees, dealers, suppliers, and customers on reaching the 100,000 milestone

Mumbai, May 09, 2022: MG Motor India announced that it has become a part of 100,000 happy families in India. This marks a new milestone in the brand’s journey centred on constant innovation, experiential customer service, and a dedication to sustainability and community.

From introducing new technologies to empowering women, MG has made a difference beyond just selling cars. The brand introduced India’s first Internet SUV – Hector, India’s first Pure Electric Internet SUV – ZS EV, India’s first Autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV – Gloster and MG Astor – India’s first SUV with a personal AI assistant and Autonomous (Level 2) technology.

MG has also solidified the concept of Car-as-a-Platform (CaaP), making cars smarter and safer. The brand is moving swiftly towards its vision of CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) mobility in India.

Since its inception, customers, partners, and employees have been at the core of MG’s operations. As a testament to its commitment to customer delight through its products and on-ground experiences, the carmaker was recently named No.1 in J.D. Power 2021’s India Sales Satisfaction Study (SSI) and India Customer Service Index Study (CSI). The brand has further created a positive experience and environment for its dealers and employees. As a result, it has also secured the second position among 4-wheeler mass-market vehicles in dealer satisfaction as per the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). Based on its focus on leadership development, culture, maximizing human potential, and creating a diverse workplace, the brand has recently been certified as a Great Place To Work.

Commenting on the Milestone, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “We are grateful for the love and trust that we have received after establishing a solid foundation focused on employees, dealers, suppliers, and customers. Our dedication to bringing positive changes to the Indian mobility space through smart mobility solutions and creating a sustainable future is becoming stronger every day. In line with our core pillars – innovation, experiences, diversity, and community, we strive to give our best and delight every stakeholder who has put their trust in us from the beginning. Today, we are humbled as we reaffirm our commitment to making a positive difference in mobility and the community through our products and initiatives. We are thankful for the present and ecstatic about the future.”

MG Motor India has been facilitating the creation of a more equal and diverse society, with Diversity & Inclusion being one of its core pillars. It has successfully integrated 37% of women employees into its workforce including the factory and aims to achieve 50% by Dec 2023.

MG brings human touch to mobility with its strong service and respect for the environment and individuals. With its focus on sustainability, the brand is committed to building an end-to-end EV ecosystem in India by expanding charging options and educating consumers on the environmental benefits of EVs. Its goal of introducing initiatives in the community, diversity, experiences, and sustainability space is assisting the brand in making an impact that extends beyond just selling cars.

About MG Motor India

Founded in the UK in 1924, Morris Garages vehicles were world-famous for their sports cars, roadsters, and cabriolet series. MG vehicles were much sought after by many celebrities, including the British Prime Ministers and even the British Royal Family, for their styling, elegance, and spirited performance. The MG Car Club, set up in 1930 at Abingdon in the UK, has thousands of loyal fans, making it one of the world’s largest clubs for a car brand. MG has evolved into a modern, futuristic, and innovative brand over the last 96 years.

MG Motor India’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, has an annual production capacity of 80,000 vehicles and employs nearly 2,500 workers. Driven by its vision of CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) mobility, the cutting-edge automaker has augmented across-the-board ‘experiences’ within the automobile segment today. It has introduced several ‘firsts’ in India, including India’s first Internet SUV – MG Hector, India’s first Pure Electric Internet SUV – MG ZS EV, India’s first Autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV – MG Gloster and MG Astor- India’s first SUV with personal AI assistant and Autonomous (Level 2) technology.