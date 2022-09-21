MG Motor India introduces doorstep vehicle repair and maintenance with ‘MG Service on Wheels’

Mumbai, 21, 2022: MG Motor India introduced ‘MG Service on Wheels’ initiative to provide customers with car repair and maintenance services from the comfort of their homes. This service outreach program reinforces the company’s commitment to providing faster and more efficient service for ease and convenience of its customers. The pilot version of the program has been introduced in Rajkot and the company plans to cover other upcountry markets across India in future.

The ‘MG Service on Wheels’ is a full suite of services to help customers in the periodic maintenance of their vehicles in addition to addressing any repair and upkeep requirements that may arise. It will covermost service operations that are otherwise provided only in a workshop. The program will be manned and operated by fully trained and certified technicians backed by MG’s seamless customer support. This will bolster service network and extend reach across existing market.

‘MG Service on Wheels’ will operate as a mobile workshop equipped with all the necessary tools, spare parts, and other consumables and digital assets to support immediate and unforeseen yet urgent vehicle maintenance requirements. The program will be powered by a simple and effortless appointment booking system. It will allow customers to connect with the company and schedule their car maintenance at their convenience.

MG Motor previously introduced various customer-facing initiatives including- ‘MY MG Shield’ and ‘MGCare@Home’. While MY MG Shield is a unique and industry-leading car protection and care program; MG Care@Home initiative, rolled out in 2021, is designed to provide contactless repair and sanitization services to customers at their doorstep. As a mark of recognition for its novel and unique services, MG Motor secured the Number 1 ranking in J.D. Power India Customer Service Index (CSI) 2021 Study.