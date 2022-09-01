MG Motor India introduces the Advanced Gloster, India’s first autonomous (Level 1) premium SUV…

Mumbai, 1st September 2022: MG Motor India today announced the launch of the Advanced Gloster, India’s first autonomous (Level 1) premium SUV now comes with new and advanced safety, style, and technology enhancements.

The existing Gloster’s Advanced Driver Assist System (ADAS)has additional first-in-segmentfeatures such as Door Open Warning (DOW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), and Lane Change Assist (LCA). These advancesonthe existing 30standard safety features make the Advanced Gloster a safer and smoother drive.

The towering road presence of the Advanced Gloster is further strengthened by the all-new British Windmill Turbine-themed alloy wheels in 4WD variants. It is now beingoffered inthe newly introduced ‘Deep Golden’ colour option which further enhances the luxurious appeal of the SUV. This is in addition to the already existing colours ofMetal Black, Metal Ash and Warm White.

Speaking on the launch, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “Technological disruption, constant evolution, and best-in-class customer experience are key priorities for us at MG. The Gloster is known for being bold, sturdy, versatile, and luxurious, and we are grateful for our customers’ response to it. With its 2WD and 4WD trims, powerful engine options, next-gen technology, Autonomous Level 1 and MY MG Shield Package, the ‘Advanced Gloster’ is designed to delight and excite our new-age customer.”

He further added, “We are actively addressing the supply chain issues through efforts such as additional localisationto ensure improvement in production. We hope to double our Gloster sales with this launch.”

The ‘Advanced Gloster’offers entertainment on the go and retains its Best-in-Segment 31.2 cm Touchscreen and High-Quality Audio System with 12 speakers along with Android Auto and Apple Car Play including the First-in-Segment Shortpedia News App and Gaana song search via voice commands. The SUV ups the ante with its upgraded and smart-tech inclusion of more than 75Connected Car features.

Available in 2WD and 4WD with 6- and 7-seater options the ‘Advanced Gloster’ brings with it unmatched premium luxury and best-in-class interior space. The ‘Advanced Gloster’ keeps the powerful 2.0-litre diesel engine which is available in two choices includingFirst-in-Segment twin-turbo diesel engine producing Best-in-Segment 158.5 kW power.

The MG Gloster is a hallmark of comfort and luxury. The ‘Advanced Gloster’ continues with this legacy. It comes with best-in-class features, a towering road presence, a powerful capability, and luxurious interiors. The SUV possesses an intelligent 4WD, an all-terrain system with 7 modes, a dual panoramic electric sunroof, a 12-way power adjust driver seat, driver seat massage and ventilation feature, and wireless charging, among its many noteworthy features.

The Advanced Gloster will also offer a personalized car ownership program “MY MG SHIELD” with over 180 after-sales service options. Also, customers will be offered a standard 3+3+3 package i.e., warranty of three years unlimited kilometers, three years of roadside assistance and three labour-free periodic services.