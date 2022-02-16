MG Motor’s all-new ZS EV, to come with 10.1” HD Touchscreen Infotainment system and first-in-segment Android & Apple CarPlay connectivity

x

Mumbai, 16th February: MG Motor’s much-awaited all-new ZS EV 2022, will come equipped with a 10.1” HD Touchscreen Infotainment system and first-in-segment Android & Apple Carplay connectivity, in its new avatar. The new ZS EV mirrors MG’s global U.K design cues, bringing to the discerning customers enhanced Leisure & Comfort and Luxury elements. Driven by its vision of CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) mobility, the cutting-edge automaker has augmented across-the-board ‘experiences’ within the automobile segment today.

Along with the ZS EV, MG extends its customers a 5-way charging ecosystem including free-of-cost AC fast-charger at residences /offices, portable in-car charging cable, DC superfast charging stations at dealerships, 24×7 charge-on-the-go facility (in 5 cities), and charging stations in satellite cities and tourist hubs.

ZS EV 2022 features a front-covered grill, and charging socket which is now placed to the left of the MG logo, sunroof and new 17-inch refreshed design alloy wheels. The new ZS EV will come with an updated front fascia, LED headlamps, DRLs, a new alloy wheel design, a new bumper and a new tail-light design. The car brings to passengers best in class comfort in the Rear-Seating zone by introducing Rear Seat Center Arm-Rest with Cupholders and Center Head-Rest. The new ZS EV will also feature Rear Air-Conditioning vents for additional comfort of Rear Passengers.

MG Motor introduced the ZS EV in 2020 and the car is one of the most practical offerings in the electric vehicle segment – having the longest range offered compared to any EV in India. MG Motor completed two successful years of ZS EV in India which has been the hallmark of the brand’s commitment to sustainable mobility in the country. In the two years, MG has recorded sales of close to 4,000 ZS EVs. MG has raced to become the second-largest EV manufacturer in India, taking 27% market share in the segment.

MG has introduced several ‘firsts’ in India, including India’s first Internet SUV – MG Hector, India’s first Pure Electric Internet SUV – MG ZS EV, and India’s first Autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV – MG Gloster and MG Astor – India’s first SUV with personal AI assistant and Autonomous (Level 2) technology.