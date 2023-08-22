MIA by Tanishq Presents Shades of Bhai Celebrating Sibling Bonds on Rakshabandhan

August 2023: This Raksha Bandhan, celebrate timeless sibling bonds with Mia by Tanishq, one of India’s most fashionable jewellery brands. To commemorate the festivity of sibling love, the brand has launched a beautiful silver Rakhi collection – ‘Shades of Bhai’. As the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan approaches, Mia by Tanishq beautifully encapsulates the essence of affection and camaraderie shared by siblings. The brand has unveiled a trendy Silver Rakhi collection for preserving treasured memories & creating new ones.

‘Shades of Bhai’ is a quirky collection of rakhis which is sure to feel like a heartwarming embrace for all siblings. The range offers a delightful array of options for different shades of bhai that we all have in our lives. Be it your Padhaku Bhai, the Hero Bhai, the Adventurous Bhai or the overprotective brothers, this collection has something for every brother. These Rakhis are versatile and can be transformed into pendants that can be worn as a memory of your sibling close to the heart forever. For those without brothers, the sisterly bond shines. The collection also caters to specially curated rakhis for sisters to cherish sisterhood. Celebrate the eternal bond with your sister with Mia’s ‘Queen Sister Rakhi’.

In the realm of long-distance relationships, Mia by Tanishq’s Rakhis become more than just threads of affection; they evolve into tangible tokens of love that traverse borders. This year, the brand has also unveiled a feature of Customizable Rakhis that enable you to add a photograph to the Rakhis. Whether you personalize your Rakhi at home or visit a nearby Mia store for assistance, where you can simply share your sibling’s photo with the staff for seamless installation into the silver Rakhi, the outcome is a remarkable keepsake embodying the essence of Raksha Bandhan, especially for long-distance siblings.

Speaking on the launch of the ‘Shades of Bhai’ Rakhi collection, Ms Shyamala Ramanan, Business Head, Mia by Tanishq said, “Raksha Bandhan marks the beginning of the festive season ahead for Mia. Mia have always been considered a fantastic choice of gifting, especially with our trendy, fashionable, immensely pocket-friendly and flaunt-worthy jewellery for every occasion. Raksha Bandhan is one such important gifting opportunity. We introduced a collection of designer Silver Rakhis just a couple of years ago at our customer’s behest. This year too, we have a unique DIY Rakhi project that is sure to bring a chuckle to the siblings’ faces. The best part about our Rakhis is that they double up as pendants that can be worn right around the year.”

This Rakshabandhan, celebrate and bring meaning to eternal bonds with Mia by Tanishq’s exclusive ‘Shades of Bhai’ precious 925 Sterling Silver Rakhi collection starting from Rs. 1499/-*. Let these Rakhis be a beautiful thread of memories and unwavering affection you hold for each other.