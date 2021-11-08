MIAA Hires Denise Zabka as Agency Development Field Specialist

Midwest Insurance Agency Alliance (MIAA) is pleased to announce that Denise Zabka has recently joined the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Midwest as Agency Development Field Specialist.

In this role, Zabka will be directly responsible for agency development and consulting services of MIAA member agencies in Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota – with a focus on agency growth and development opportunities.

“Denise draws on a strong background in business development and agency operations that will be instrumental in this role,” said Doug Meacham, President and Chief Operating Officer of MIAA. “She has a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities local agencies are facing, including start-ups. We are very pleased to have her join the team.”

Zabka comes to the organization with more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry, and a deep understanding of the Midwest markets. Prior to MIAA, she held leadership roles in two leading captive insurance companies, including agency manager and district manager.

“I am thrilled to join the MIAA team,” says Zabka. “I am eager to be part of an innovative organization that continues to build on its success by focusing on the needs of its members, and how they can best serve their clients.”

Zabka will work closely with MIAA Regional Vice Presidents Clayton Gravatt and Brian Boeshans. Together, they will be a resource for Midwest agencies facing start-up challenges, growing personal and commercial lines, technology adoption and usage, as well as new business and retention strategies.

A Nebraska native, Zabka is licensed in property and casualty, life, health, accident, and annuities, series 6, 63, and 26. In addition, she is a certified Life Underwriting Training Council Fellow (LUTCF).