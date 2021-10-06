Michelin recognizes nine suppliers for their outstanding contribution

Mumbai: For the 5th edition of the « Supplier Awards », Michelin has just distinguished nine of its best suppliers selected through an evaluation process based on 5 criteria: Sustainability, Innovation, Quality, Risk Management, and Support provided during the crisis.

Description automatically generated“The mission of Purchasing is to contribute to Michelin’s sustainable performance by engaging suppliers that enhance value creation and innovation, supporting Michelin’s competitiveness and growth. This is why the quality and effectiveness of the relations we build with our suppliers, and their commitment at our side, are essential,” declared Helene Paul, Chief Procurement Officer for Michelin.

The winners in the field of Industrial Purchases are:

MEKINS: Mekins is India’s leading manufacturer & exporter of Automobile Packaging Solutions such as Metal Pallets, Engine Racks, Wire-mesh containers, Tire Pallets, etc. Mekins is a closely held family business that has technical Joint Venture with Paul Mueller GmbH (Germany). Today, Mekins exports products across 5 continents to major OEM’s such as Ford, Renault, Nissan, Daimler, Volkswagen, Komatsu, Tata Motors, and Volvo.

HF MIXING GROUP: HF Mixing Group (Germany) is the worldwide leading machine manufacturer for the rubber processing industry. Over the past few years, all the significant market innovations such as the Banbury mixer and Tandem technology originated within their Group.

RUBIX: With a turnover of €2.4 billion in 2019, RUBIX (UK) is a leading industrial distributor with a pan-European footprint. They are Europe’s largest supplier of industrial maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) products and services, offering all premium brands. They established themselves as a multi-specialist, providing products and services, backed by a growing digital business and a commitment to excellence in distribution.

The winners in the field of Raw Material Purchases are:

JIANGHAN: Jianghan New Materials Co., Ltd. (China) has been a Functional Silane producer since 1995 and is the current #2 in the market with a 25% market share. They are a 100% Privately owned company, recognized in the “Top 100 Fine Chemical Companies of the People’s Republic of China” and “Hubei Top 100 Private Manufacturing Enterprises”.

PATURLE: Paturle is a European steel company based in France, specializing in the cold rolling, quenching, hardening, and tempering of precision carbon and stainless-steel strips, a product for which they are a worldwide leader. The high value-added steel strips manufactured by Paturle are supplied globally for use in applications in a diverse range of industries, such as automotive, medical instruments, label manufacturing, or paper and printing. As a specialist in niche applications, today Paturle exports about 80% of its production. Paturle has been part of the German Group Mendritzki since 2018.

KOLON: Kolon Industries is a South Korean company created in 1957, being the first nylon producer in South Korea at that time. since then, Kolon has diversified its activities to industrial materials, chemicals, electronic materials, and fashion. Within the chemical division, Kolon provides Hydrocarbon and Phenolic resins widely used for adhesive applications.

The winners in the field of Services Purchases are:

APOSTROPHE: Apostrophe Technologies, Inc. is a South Philadelphia-based company that produces an open-source CMS platform (Enterprise Content Management System) that allows clients to build and maintain websites that they can change themselves. With a balance between the developer and editor experience, side projects thrive, and businesses boom. Apostrophe spun out of the web development firm P’unk Ave in September 2019.

MIRATRANS is a transportation and logistics company based in Poland. They have been operating on the European transport market for 30 years, using their own fleet of latest model trucks. Miratrans provides a good level of services to their clients, including Michelin, while relentlessly working on innovative solutions to decarbonize transportation. They are currently developing multimodal transport services between Poland, Germany, and France.

WAREHOUSE SERVICES Inc. (WSI): WSI is a privately held warehouse services company and third-party logistics provider headquartered in Piedmont, South Carolina. They provide manufacturing services, kitting and sequencing, inventory management, and JIT delivery using a dedicated transportation fleet, and implementation of IT solutions that deliver value to their clients. WSI is a certified women’s business enterprise, has been in business since 1986, and has averaged 16% growth per year since its inception.