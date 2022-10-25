Micro Focus’ Application Delivery Management Portfolio Joins AWS ISV Workload Migration Partner Program

Bangalore, India. – Oct. 25, 2022 – Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO; NYSE: MFGP) today announced that its Application Delivery Management (ADM) portfolio has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Workload Migration Program, thereby expanding its existing work with AWS.

The AWS ISV Workload Migration Program supports software vendors that have a software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering on AWS to drive and deliver workload migrations via a repeatable migration process. Customers can now more easily migrate and run essential Micro Focus solutions like Project and Portfolio Management (PPM), Application Lifestyle Management (ALM) Octane, the LoadRunner family, ALM/Quality Center and the UFT family on AWS.

“Our on-prem customers now have an additional migration path to the cloud,” said Tal Levi Joseph, VP Product Management for ADM. “They can migrate to the SaaS version of their systems or to the relevant module of the ValueEdge value stream management platform, and now they can also choose to migrate their on-prem instances to the cloud.”

Micro Focus has a complete set of industry-leading ADM products that are included in this program. These include Micro Focus PPM (strategic portfolio and project portfolio management), ALM Octane (Agile & DevOps management), the LoadRunner family (performance engineering), ALM QC (quality governance) and the UFT family (functional testing across all modalities).