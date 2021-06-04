Micro Focus Launches Inspire a Million Lives

INDIA – June 4, 2021 – Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO; NYSE: MFGP) today introduced its goal to Inspire a Million Lives as part of its ongoing commitment to Micro Focus INSPIRE, a global Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) program designed to cover multiple aspects of what it means to be a socially and environmentally responsible global enterprise.

Micro Focus is focused on assisting people affected by COVID-19 by supporting a variety of charities and non-profits, as well as building long-term and sustainable partnerships that deliver measurable impact. As an indication of its commitment to Inspire a Million Lives, Micro Focus is collaborating with a number of organizations including:

UNICEF , The United Nations Children’s Fund: Micro Focus is partnering with UNICEF to ensure that children everywhere can access their right to learn. Together we are reimagining education by strengthening national education systems, improving the quality of learning and helping children and young people around the world to thrive in a digital future.

, The United Nations Children’s Fund: Micro Focus is partnering with UNICEF to ensure that children everywhere can access their right to learn. Together we are reimagining education by strengthening national education systems, improving the quality of learning and helping children and young people around the world to thrive in a digital future. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC): Micro Focus will help vulnerable people by supporting ICRC in delivering economic aid, repairing or constructing water and sanitation facilities, and continuing its efforts to mitigate the immediate effects of COVID-19.

(ICRC): Micro Focus will help vulnerable people by supporting ICRC in delivering economic aid, repairing or constructing water and sanitation facilities, and continuing its efforts to mitigate the immediate effects of COVID-19. Feeding America ®: As a national partner, Micro Focus will support the Feeding America national organization’s hunger-relief initiatives.

®: As a national partner, Micro Focus will support the Feeding America national organization’s hunger-relief initiatives. Resurgent Communities: Micro Focus will support the NASSCOM Foundation to deliver a program combining relief and the upskilling of communities. Also in India, it will sponsor students to acquire skills and find meaningful employment through The Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled.

For more details on the program and the full list of charities and non-profits, which the company will be supporting as part of its Inspire a Million Lives program, please visit Micro Focus’ Corporate Responsibility page.

Micro Focus helps organizations around the world successfully run and transform their businesses, and when it launched the Micro Focus INSPIRE program in December 2019, it conducted detailed research to identify the biggest challenges relating to the tech industry and society more broadly. At that time, digital exclusion was identified as a significant problem affecting children everywhere. Inspire a Million Lives is a goal that authentically aligns to Micro Focus’ business and, with the support of its employees, is a cause in which, we are uniquely positioned to make a difference.

“We are honored to join forces with these important charity partners to help make a difference particularly to those whose lives have been impacted by the effects of the global pandemic,” said Susan Ferguson, Chief Human Resources Officer & SVP Business Operations at Micro Focus. “Digital exclusion remains a growing issue all around the world; it creates additional layers of social exclusion and exacerbates social and economic problems for communities. Additionally, there is a critical lack of Science, Technology, Engineering & Maths (STEM) skills, which is affecting our industry and society more broadly. We believe that working alongside with these organizations, we can play a positive role by helping inspire and upskill communities as well as equipping them with the ability to be successful in their digital lives.”

Micro Focus employees will be involved in many ways with the Inspire a Million Lives campaign. Many of the partnerships will include volunteering opportunities for employees who are each eligible to four days a year for volunteering activities, one for a charity or cause of their choice, one to support the company’s social impact goal of helping equip communities with the skills needed to be successful in their digital lives and two days to volunteer time to help those in need of help due to COVID-19.

Micro Focus INSPIRE is a clear signal that the company is committed to improving the welfare of its extended communities. Micro Focus intends to continue to embed the program into the culture of the company by empowering employees and helping them understand the role we can all play individually and collectively at Micro Focus to help ensure social responsibility and drive change.