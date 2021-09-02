Micro Focus Recognized as the Global Leader in Hybrid Cloud Management Tools by Research in Action (RIA)

India – September 02, 2021 – Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO; NYSE: MFGP) today announced that its Hybrid Cloud Management X (HCMX) solution has been recognized as the global leader in the Research in Action (RIA) Vendor Selection Matrix™: Hybrid Cloud Service Management Tools, 2021. HCMX is part of the Micro Focus Enterprise Service Management (ESM) platform, which was recently ranked #1 in the world (RIA Vendor Selection Matrix™: ESM, 2021), and is itself part of the OPTIC platform (Operations Platform for Transformation, Intelligence and Cloud). Further strengthening its place as a trusted hybrid cloud management solution, Micro Focus HCMX was also cited as a leader in The Forrester Wave: Hybrid Cloud Management, Q4 2020.

“With its platform engineered for scale, productivity improvements and continuous improvement through automation and analysis of IT and business processes, Micro Focus is the winner for Hybrid Cloud Service Management and enables global enterprises’ transformation toward a digital business,” said Dr. Thomas Mendel of Research in Action. “Micro Focus will continue to be one of the key market leaders for Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure and Service Management solutions for the foreseeable future.”

Micro Focus’ Hybrid Cloud Management X provides comprehensive fulfillment orchestration for organizations that want to speed-up application delivery, improve operational efficiency, and streamline service delivery and consumption across a broad set of new and traditional, private and public cloud-based deployment platforms. Built on a flexible, containerized architecture, HCMX provides multi-cloud service consumption in a single view with analytics-based recommendations for discount management, enabling customers to easily achieve the benefits of speed, scale, agility and cost reduction while leveraging existing on-premises investments.

“Having earned the highest customer satisfaction and price versus value scores of all vendors, we are honored to have Micro Focus HCMX named as the global leader in this Research in Action report,” said Travis Greene, Micro Focus Sr. Director of ITOM Product Marketing.

Micro Focus Hybrid Cloud Management X includes the following capabilities:

Lifecycle Management Orchestration – Speeds deployment of apps and services across hybrid IT and orchestrates day 2 lifecycle operations with powerful automation and a substantial library of out-of-the-box workflows and integrations.

Blueprint Designs that Work Anywhere – Enables IT to build and deliver custom environments – from a simple VM to complex multi-tier application stacks – in a drag and drop interface. Being reusable, dynamic, and cloud agnostic, a single design can fulfil a broad range of user requests.

Cloud Cost Optimization – Brings complete transparency to cloud utilization and to spending via detailed multi-cloud spend reports, auto-generated recommendations for discounted pricing, and budget management with alerts and tracking.

Self-Service with Governance Guardrails – Offers a centralized self-service portal that includes a virtual agent to provide 24×7 assistance to users and off-load IT admins, who retain control by being able to apply compliance guardrails.

Recognizing the need for simplification in managing a hybrid IT estate, Micro Focus HCMX automates fulfilment, enforces governance, simplifies consumption and serves as a “fit-in” solution to an organizations’ infrastructure that does not require retooling of a pre-existing software portfolio. Micro Focus HCMX and its embedded OPTIC platform is one of the ways Micro Focus helps customers leverage their existing on-premises investments and lower the total cost of ownership for IT.