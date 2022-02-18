Micromax announces ‘Micromax Days’ on Flipkart offering exclusive deals of its range of smartphones

18th February, New Delhi, India: Micromax Informatics Ltd., India’s indigenous mobile and consumer electronics brand, today announced the ‘Micromax Days’ on Flipkart. To mark the occasion, Micromax is offering exclusive deals on their range of smartphones from 18th till 22nd February 2022.

The Micromax In 2b is available in 4+64GB and 6+64GB RAM variants at a special price of INR 8,499/- & 9,499/- respectively, while the Micromax In Note 1 is available in 4+64GB & 4+128GB variants at a special price of INR 9,499 & 10,999 respectively. The recently launched In Note 2 is also available for customers who have been eagerly waiting to purchase the smartphone.

Micromax In 2b

The In 2b is supported by an ARM Cortex A75 architecture based Octacore Processor with Mali G52 GPU. The Micromax IN 2b runs on Pure Stock Android OS Experience providing a seamless user interface without any performance lags, ads or bloatware. Powered by a massive 5000 mAh battery, which is also manufactured in India and a 10W fast charger, the ‘No’ hang phone also boast of an ANTUTU score of 176847. The first in its stride, Micromax In 2b is a first in the sub 10k segment to come with both 4+64 and 6+64GB RAM variants, ensuring 45% better performance than the nearest competition.

In Note 1

With a focus on high performance, the new smartphones offer powerful MediaTek G Series with Hyper Engine Gaming Technology with pure stock Android OS experience.

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display that comes with a punch-hole camera on the top. It sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. In Note 1 offers 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage and is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and reverse charging.

The Micromax In Note 1 is available in 4+64GB & 4+128GB variants at a special price of INR 9,499/- & 10,999/- respectively. The IN Note 1 is available in two vibrant shades – White and Green

In Note 2

With focus on pure android OS experience along with smooth performance, the super stylish smartphone imbibes exemplary design with a sleek and beautiful Glass Back with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Coupled with a powerful MediaTek Helio G95 processor and liquid cooling technology, it also has an ultra-bright 6.43” FHD+ AMOLED Display with a side fingerprint sensor.

The Micromax In Note 2, 4+64GB variant will be available at INR 13,499 and is available in two colors Black & Oak colors.