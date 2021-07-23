Micron Named a Best WorkplaceTM in Asia by Great Place to Work®

Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today announced that the Great Place to Work Institute has named the technology innovator and leader one of the Best Workplaces in Asia™. Micron was recognized on the list for the first time as a company providing best-in-class engagement, compensation, benefits, training and growth opportunities across its diverse populations of employees. Micron ranks as the world’s fourth-largest semiconductor company, developing and delivering innovative memory and storage products for the world. The company employs approximately 40,000 people at 13 manufacturing sites and 14 customer labs in 17 countries.

The recognition follows recent placements on Great Place to Work® lists of Best WorkplacesTM in Micron China, Germany, Japan, Italy, Singapore, and Taiwan.

“The multiple Great Place to Work recognitions that Micron has received since last July are a testament to Micron’s consistent focus on employee growth, well-being, and culture of diversity, equality and inclusion,” said April Arnzen, senior vice president and chief people officer at Micron. “At Micron, our people fuel our success. We are proud to be named on this year’s list and are humbled by our team members feedback from the surveys.”

Micron’s values of people, innovation, tenacity, collaboration and customer focus act as the foundation for how the company operates and contributes to a culture of creativity and respect for all.

The Great Place to Work Institute, which ranks workplaces around the world, surveyed more than 3.3 million employees from 16 countries in Asia and the Middle East to assess their experiences of trust, innovation, company values and leadership. To qualify for the Best Workplaces in Asia list, companies must be ranked high on the Great Place to Work’s Best Workplaces national lists across the region.

Companies are also evaluated on how well they are creating a For All™ workplace experience that is inclusive of all employees, no matter who they are or what they do. This year, COVID-19 brought physical and mental well-being to the forefront for both employers and employees.

On average, companies ranked among the Best Workplaces in Asia scored 10% better than those that made it to the national list level — an incredibly high bar as such workplaces are the best of the best in their own countries. The Best Workplaces in Asia had 15% more employees report:

Feeling that management involves people in its decision-making

Receiving special and unique benefits

Receiving a fair share of the profits made by the organization

The Best Workplaces in Asia list is published here: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/asia-2021.

How Great Place to Work determines the Best Workplaces in Asia

To be considered, companies must first be identified as outstanding in their local region by appearing on one or more of our Best Workplaces lists in Greater China (including China, Hong Kong and Taiwan), India, Japan, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka or UAE during 2020 or early 2021.

Companies rank in three size categories: small and medium (10-499 employees); large (500+); and multinational. Multinational organizations are also assessed on their efforts to create great workplaces across multiple countries in the region. They must appear on at least two national lists in Asia and the Middle East and have at least 1,000 employees worldwide with at least 40% (or 5,000) of those employees located outside the headquarters country.