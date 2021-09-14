Micron Named One of Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Manufacturing and Production

BOISE, Idaho— Micron Technology, Inc., has been named one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing and Production by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work®. The recognition reflects the company’s success in creating an engaging culture of innovation where team members are seen, heard, valued and respected, further illuminating Micron’s commitments to diversity, equality and inclusion. Honorees are also recognized for their ability to be competitive in the global marketplace, especially during the pandemic when worker well-being has been critically important.

“Micron’s manufacturing teams are committed to supplying world-class quality and cost- competitive memory and storage products around the globe,” said Manish Bhatia, executive vice president of Global Operations at Micron. “This recognition reflects our team’s excitement in delivering Micron’s industry-leading technology at scale, and their strong engagement as we continue to support our customers while keeping our employees safe during the pandemic.”

Micron has 13 manufacturing sites around the world that employ over 60% of its workforce. During the pandemic, the company’s acute focus on safety and well-being enabled its manufacturing team to continue delivery of essential memory and storage solutions to market. The company was among the first in the industry to implement safety protocols and procedures such as thermal scanning, digital contact tracing and onsite testing to keep team members safe. Additionally, every Micron manufacturing site established its own remote-operations control center, using automation and augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) solutions to help perform tool installations and maintenance when suppliers, engineers and technicians couldn’t physically be present.

The Best Workplaces in Manufacturing and Production award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 220,000 current employees. In that survey, Micron’s results are 9% higher than the average U.S. company.

“We are incredibly proud of this moment as it acknowledges how we continue to take important actions to keep our team members safe during the pandemic and ensure every individual at Micron has a voice and is valued and respected,” said April Arnzen, Micron’s chief people officer. “More importantly, it reflects what our employees are saying and experiencing in our culture.”

The recognition follows Micron’s recent placements on Great Place to Work® lists of Best Workplaces™ in China, Germany, Japan, Italy, Singapore and Taiwan. The company was also recognized by Great Place to Work® as a Best Workplace in Asia.